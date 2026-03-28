A chilling new claim has emerged in the case of Nancy Guthrie, suggesting that what was once believed to be a ransom note may instead have been an apology referencing that she had 'gone to God', raising fears that the situation may have taken a tragic turn.

The discussion comes from a video posted by broadcaster Megyn Kelly on 28 March 2026, featuring commentary from former FBI supervisory special agent James Hamilton and veteran agent Maureen O'Connell. In the discussion, attention was drawn to reports that a second message linked to the case may not have been a ransom demand after all.

Instead, it is claimed that the message may have contained an apology, with references suggesting the sender did not realise the severity of Nancy's heart condition. According to the unverified account, the note allegedly included wording implying she had 'gone to be with God.'

This alleged shift in tone has sparked questions about whether the second note was part of a continued ransom attempt or something entirely different. However, authorities have not confirmed these claims, and the reported contents remain speculative.

Why 'No Ransom Payment' May Be A Crucial Clue

One of the most discussed points in the case is why Nancy's family reportedly did not pay the ransom, despite initial indications that they believed earlier communications were authentic.

'Why didn't the Guthrie family ever pay a ransom if they believed, as Savannah told us yesterday, that two of those ransom notes they received were authentic? Why wouldn't they have paid the money?' Megan Kelly asked.

Experts in the discussion explained that law enforcement typically advises against paying ransom without proof of life. This standard procedure is designed to avoid rewarding criminal activity and to prevent further harm.

If the second note truly suggested that Nancy was no longer alive, it would have significantly influenced the family's decision. In such a scenario, paying a ransom would likely have been seen as pointless, as there would be no expectation of her return.

While this reasoning has been widely discussed, it remains based on speculation rather than confirmed evidence from investigators.

Caution Amid Unverified Reports

Former FBI supervisory special agent James Hamilton and veteran investigator Maureen O'Connell emphasised that unverified claims should be treated carefully. They noted that ransom communications can often include psychological tactics designed to manipulate emotions.

According to the experts, criminals sometimes use sympathetic or apologetic language to appear credible or to influence the actions of those involved. However, such language does not necessarily confirm intent or truth.

They also pointed out that references to widely known details, such as health conditions, do not automatically indicate insider knowledge. Instead, they may be attempts to strengthen the perceived authenticity of the message.

Without official confirmation, experts warn that it is impossible to determine whether the alleged apology reflects reality or is part of a broader deceptive strategy.

Two Months On

Nearly two months after Nancy's disappearance, the case remains unresolved and continues to generate public interest. Authorities have not confirmed the existence or content of the alleged second note, and no official statement has validated the claims currently circulating.

The reports have nonetheless added a new layer of complexity to an already difficult case. Some observers believe the alleged wording could suggest a tragic outcome, while others argue that conclusions cannot be drawn without verified evidence.

For now, the investigation continues as officials review all available information and follow potential leads.

Was the second note truly an apology hinting at tragedy, or is it another unverified claim in a case still searching for clarity?