He was one of the most recognisable faces in American broadcast journalism.

Scott Pelley, the veteran '60 Minutes' correspondent and former 'CBS Evening News' anchor, has been fired in a dramatic fallout that has sent shockwaves through the network's most iconic programme.

At the centre of the storm is a bitter internal clash over leadership, editorial direction, and the future of '60 Minutes', a show that has defined investigative journalism for decades.

The decision, communicated via a memo from newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton, marks the end of a storied tenure for one of the most recognisable faces in the industry.

Pelley, whose career is defined by high-stakes reporting from global conflict zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, is now at the centre of a fierce debate regarding the future of journalistic independence.

And the key question now hanging over the industry is simple, and explosive: Did Scott Pelley get fired for exposing bias inside CBS?

CBS News has fired 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley after the longtime journalist confronted his new boss at an internal meeting on Monday https://t.co/JXKqYcEwhG — Bloomberg (@business) June 3, 2026

Scott Pelley And CBS News Part Ways

The decision came down on Tuesday. 'We have parted ways with Scott Pelley,' Nick Bilton, the newly appointed executive producer of '60 Minutes', wrote in a staff memo.

Bilton, a tech journalist brought in just last week to lead the flagship programme, added in a formal letter to Pelley that the correspondent had been 'terminated for cause effective immediately'.

CBS News declined to comment publicly on the firing. But behind the scenes, tensions had already been boiling over.

US broadcaster CBS has fired Scott Pelley, a longtime correspondent for its 60 Minutes programme, after he reportedly said Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss was “murdering the show.”



Read more https://t.co/sIkoRqgzz0 pic.twitter.com/od6uz33oSl — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 3, 2026

Explosive Staff Meeting At 60 Minutes

Just a day before his dismissal, Pelley reportedly confronted the new leadership during a staff meeting. He accused CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss of 'murdering '60 Minutes', citing recent leadership changes and the removal of senior figures tied to the programme.

He also directly challenged Bilton's appointment, questioning his experience and telling him he would 'never be welcome' at '60 Minutes'. Bilton later responded in a memo that Pelley had hijacked the meeting in what he described as a 'performative display of hostility'.

He wrote, 'You hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications, and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt.'

Scott Pelley Bias Allegations And CBS News Claims

In a separate statement, Pelley escalated the dispute further. He claimed that senior CBS News management had pressured him to introduce bias into '60 Minutes' reporting this past season.

He did not provide specific examples, but the accusation alone has intensified scrutiny across the network. Pelley also described internal conditions in stark terms, saying 'incompetence and unprofessionalism in the new management have wreaked havoc' at CBS News.

He added, 'The collapse of values at the top has become untenable.' Those remarks now sit at the centre of the Scott Pelley-CBS News controversy, raising questions about editorial independence inside one of America's most trusted news programmes.

CBS News has terminated “60 Minutes” veteran Scott Pelley after the journalist and executives felt they could not find a way to work together.



The move comes after a heated public argument Monday between Pelley and Nick Bilton, the former tech journalist installed last week by… pic.twitter.com/v9xlRa8Tbt — Variety (@Variety) June 3, 2026

Bari Weiss And CBS News Leadership Shake-Up

The shake-up is not happening in isolation. CBS News has undergone sweeping changes under new leadership tied to Bari Weiss, who network owner David Ellison appointed with a mandate to modernise the news division.

Weiss, an opinion journalist with little broadcast television experience, has moved to restructure the organisation, including leadership changes at '60 Minutes'. Nick Bilton, now executive producer, has been tasked with steering the programme through what insiders describe as a turbulent transition.

60 Minutes Leadership Crisis And Staff Departures

Pelley's firing comes amid a broader reshuffling within the programme, with former executive producer Tanya Simon removed as part of the leadership overhaul.

Two on-air correspondents, Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, were also fired last week.

Anderson Cooper, another prominent name associated with the programme, voluntarily left at the end of the season in May. Taken together, the exits have fueled talk of a 60 Minutes leadership crisis unfolding in real time.

Scott Pelley And CBS News At A Breaking Point

For decades, Scott Pelley was one of the defining voices of '60 Minutes', contributing to the programme since 2004 and building a reputation on frontline reporting from war zones including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Ukraine.

Now, his exit marks one of the most consequential and controversial personnel decisions in recent CBS News history. Whether it represents necessary reform or a breakdown in newsroom culture is already becoming a fiercely debated question. And with accusations of bias, leadership clashes, and mass departures all colliding at once, the future of '60 Minutes' looks more uncertain than at any point in its modern history.