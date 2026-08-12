The US Social Security Administration has expanded its Compassionate Allowances programme, adding 14 conditions to the fast-track disability process and bringing the official list to 300 conditions.

The agency announced the expansion on 11 August, saying the programme allows people with some of the most serious medical conditions to receive faster decisions on disability claims. Since the initiative began, more than 1.1 million people with severe disabilities have been approved through the accelerated process, according to the SSA.

The initiative was launched to identify disability claims involving medical conditions that clearly meet Social Security's statutory standard for disability. For patients facing severe illnesses, reducing the time required to reach a disability determination can provide critical access to benefits.

SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano said the agency was seeking to make its disability programmes more responsive to people with serious diagnoses.

'By adding these 13 conditions to the Compassionate Allowances list, we are helping more people with devastating diagnoses to quickly receive the support they need,' Bisignano said when announcing the expansion.

Accelerating Essential Financial Relief

The programme relies on technology to identify potential Compassionate Allowances claims after an individual applies for disability benefits. SSA must still obtain and review medical evidence before making a disability determination, but claims involving qualifying conditions can receive expedited processing.

Many conditions qualifying for accelerated disability decisions fall into categories including certain cancers, adult brain disorders and rare diseases affecting children. Because of their severity, some Compassionate Allowances claims can be medically approved once the diagnosis has been confirmed.

Among the 14 recent additions are distinct oncological diagnoses, including Primary Cardiac Sarcoma and Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma. Patients diagnosed with Uveal Melanoma with metastases and Primary Intracranial Malignant Melanoma also join the latest roster of eligible cancer variants.

Children suffering from devastating genetic anomalies feature heavily in the update, which must offer at least a modicum of relief to exhausted parents. Rare paediatric syndromes such as Aicardi Syndrome, Bohring-Opitz Syndrome, and Baraitser-Winter Syndrome are now officially codified within the fast-track database.

Further neurological conditions added to the directory include Lafora Disease and Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy, both of which severely impair normal brain function. These illnesses completely devastate a patient's quality of life, requiring urgent medical intervention and immediate financial support just to manage the daily realities of care.

Expanding A Crucial Medical Safety Net

Without accelerated processing, disability applicants can face a lengthy review. SSA has said that obtaining and reviewing the evidence required for a standard medical disability determination generally takes six to eight months.

Claimants do not have to submit a separate Compassionate Allowances application to access the expedited process. Instead, they apply for Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income through the normal process, with SSA using technology to identify claims that potentially involve qualifying CAL conditions.

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Medical evidence remains essential. Social Security says it must obtain medical records to make an accurate determination, while its Health IT programme can allow the agency to securely receive electronic medical records and help adjudicators reach decisions more quickly.

The administration also continues to consider potential additions to the list. SSA says it draws information from the public, Disability Determination Services, medical and scientific experts, the National Institutes of Health and previous public outreach hearings when considering conditions for inclusion. Members of the public can also nominate conditions for review.

For families dealing with severe diagnoses, the programme can significantly reduce the time required to receive a disability determination. However, inclusion on the Compassionate Allowances list does not create a separate disability benefit or eliminate the requirement for SSA to establish that an applicant qualifies. Rather, it provides an expedited pathway for conditions that, by definition, meet Social Security's disability standards.

Complete information about the programme and the current list of 300 Compassionate Allowances conditions is available from the Social Security Administration. Applicants can apply for disability benefits through the agency's standard application process, after which SSA can identify qualifying claims for expedited review