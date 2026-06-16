Lee Andrews has only just walked free from prison, but much of the attention has turned to his partner, Katie Price. A close friend of the British reality star is urging her to end the relationship amid allegations that Andrews is a fraudster and conman, insisting that, in her words, 'she must leave this man'.

Andrews' release has reignited scrutiny of his relationship with Price, particularly after he publicly denied fraud allegations and claimed he had instead been detained on suspicion of espionage. The explanation has been met with scepticism from critics and former associates who have previously accused him of deception.

The Bail Showdown Over £140,000

Last week, Price received a call from Andrews following his release from prison. Reports revealed that the conversation between the couple seemed cordial, with Andrews expressing how much he missed his wife during the weeks that he was detained at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison.

However, Andrews also demanded answers from Price as to why she refused to bail him out for £140,000. Reports revealed that Price was ready to bail her husband out of prison after first being told that she only needed to pay £6,500. After arriving at the courthouse with her credit card in hand, Price was told that the actual bail had been raised to £140,000, so she refused to settle it.

During one of the couple's phone conversations from prison, Andrews reportedly urged Price to start a GoFundMe to help them gather the £140,000 needed for his release. However, Price refused and reminded Andrews that no one would do such a thing for him.

Katie Price's Friend Warns Her To Walk Away

Following Andrews' release, a friend of Price urged her to leave him and advised that staying with Andrews is not good optics for her. Price's friend is still convinced that Andrews is a fraudster and a conman despite his insistence that he was not.

Price's friend also acknowledged that leaving Andrews must be difficult for the reality TV star because she has been love‑bombed by her husband. However, she does not believe Price has much of a choice.

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'But as any woman who has been love-bombed knows, it's hard to leave when you're being treated so well. For whatever reason, she still loves him and is hugely physically attracted to him. But make no bones about it: Lee is a conman and a fraud, and there must be consequences to his despicable actions. She must leave this man,' Price's friend said.

Now that Andrews is out of prison, family and friends of Price are worried about her and her children. 'Katie's family is very close to her. And they are all very concerned for her. She is spending too much time away from her kids, as well as being halfway around the world,' Price's friend said.

Surprise Prison Release Video And 'Espionage' Claim

Following his release last week, Andrews uploaded his first social media post on Tuesday. In the clip, the businessman appeared with what many observers believed was an AI-generated full head of hair while denying allegations of fraud. He insisted that he was suspected of espionage and at no point faced any fraud or criminal charges.

Andrews also refused to provide crucial details about his arrest, saying that he signed disclaimers with state security and was banned from doing so.