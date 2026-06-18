Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews is facing the prospect of being sent back to prison in Dubai within 14 days, after reports surfaced of a court deadline linked to debts that have now spilled out into public view.

The 43-year-old's latest claim, that he was held in a 'black site' after an alleged espionage arrest, adds another wild layer to a story already defined by missing weeks, prison rumours and a wife who briefly thought he had been kidnapped.

Debts, Court Papers And A 14‑Day Ultimatum For Lee Andrews

According to documents cited by the Mirror and The Sun, Andrews' financial problems in Dubai are substantial.

One case shows 266,000 dirhams, roughly £54,000, owed to a car rental firm, Rotanna Star, dating back to 2022. A second claim lists 74,817.50 dirhams, around £15,000, allegedly owed to a United Arab Emirates law firm, thought to be unpaid legal fees.

Those sums triggered an arrest warrant and landed him in custody. A spokesperson for Andrews told The Sun: 'The judgement debtor appeared before the court and was questioned regarding the reason for failure to pay the debt. He stated his wife is currently outside the country and that he has been unable to access his bank account required to make payment.'

'He requested a period of 14 days in order to settle the outstanding amount,' the spokesperson added.

An insider quoted in the same report said Andrews had 'managed to talk himself out of jail' by convincing the judge he could raise the capital himself.

The source claimed he told the court Katie Price had been his 'rock', helping him liaise with officials while he was 'banged‑up', but insisted he was not asking her to clear the debts.

Police officials are said to view him as not 'actively wanted' at present, yet the 14‑day deadline to find roughly £69,000 still acts as a ticking clock.

Lee Andrews' 'Black Site' Espionage Story

In a video posted to Instagram on 16 June and reshared by Price, the Dubai‑based businessman addressed followers for the first time since his detention. 'Hi everyone this is Lee I've been missing now for several weeks and I can tell you I am now safe and healthy and with my wife,' he began.

He then described being intercepted near the Qatar border by armed men. 'I was taken by the Qatar border by the men, at gunpoint, and was captured by men with assault rifles,' he said.

'They did slap me round a little bit, little s****. I was hand‑tied, shackled and also with a hood over my head. From there I was taken to a black site where I had no use of my phone and from what I know, it was an extended arm of the National Guard.'

Katie Price’s hubby Lee Andrews claims he was ‘captured at gunpoint for spying’ pic.twitter.com/lqIOg98Zru — The Sun (@TheSun) June 17, 2026

In a separate clip, he added that he was 'suspected of espionage and held in a state security building without the use of a telephone or any rights to a shower, contact or to speak to any of my family including the embassy or my wife.'

Andrews said he had signed 'disclaimers with state security' and was then 'put into the system.'

'At no point have I faced anything to do with fraud allegations or criminal activities,' he insisted.

The Independent reported that it had contacted Dubai authorities for comment on his description of a 'black site' and espionage suspicions. So far, no official confirmation or rebuttal has been made public.

Doubts Grow Over Lee Andrews' Story As Fraud Claims, Prison Rules And 'Black Site' Details Clash

The contrast between Andrews' narrative and the court papers has fuelled a mad amount of speculation. UK tabloids have repeatedly stated that he was jailed over unpaid debts and suggested possible fraud, while his ex‑fiancée Alana Percival has publicly accused him of misrepresenting his wealth.

On Instagram, Andrews hit back, declaring there is 'not one shred of evidence' that he has been charged with fraud. He maintains that any suggestion he was detained for criminal financial activity is false and rooted in personal grudges.

There are other oddities. Dubai's Al Awir Prison is known for strict grooming rules, with inmates required to keep hair clipped short to prevent lice outbreaks among thousands of prisoners.

Yet when Andrews reappeared online this week, he sported a freshly styled full head of hair, prompting some viewers to question whether parts of his video might have been edited or enhanced. As of this writing, he has not addressed those doubts directly.

He has also told slightly different versions of the same story, at one point saying he was taken near the 'Qatar Omani border' at gunpoint, despite Qatar and Oman not sharing a land border.

Katie Price Balances Public Support And Private Doubts As Lee Andrews' Wild Claims Face Scrutiny

Katie Price has, predictably, been pulled into the drama at every turn. When Andrews disappeared, she went public with fears he had been kidnapped and later claimed he was in Al Awir on suspicion of being a spy.

In a later interview, she said Dubai authorities had asked for £140,000 to bail him out and made clear she would not be paying it, warning that her husband had 'questions to answer' about his supposed fortune and how he ended up behind bars. She even floated divorce if his explanations did not satisfy her.

Yet after his release, her tone softened. Sharing his videos and a photograph of their reunion, she wrote, 'My husband back' and 'I love you', presenting a united front.

Andrews, in turn, thanked his 'beautiful wife, who without her help involving all the UK authorities, I don't think I would have got out of that situation.'

The couple's whirlwind marriage — they wed in January just days after meeting for the first time — already raised eyebrows. Since then, Andrews has attracted scrutiny for falsely claiming to have a Cambridge PhD and for posting AI‑generated images of himself apparently mingling with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian.

Lee Andrews, 43, vanished last month after failing to board a flight to the UK, prompting Katie Price, 48, to tell followers she feared he had been 'kidnapped.' She later said she had tracked him down to Al Awir Prison in Dubai and claimed he was being held on suspicion of spying.

Emirati court records reported in the British press, however, point to a very different picture, with two civil cases linked to unpaid debts and a judge questioning him as a 'judgement debtor.'