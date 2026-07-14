A wrong number on a sticker is now a federal safety matter for more than half a million Subaru owners. Subaru of America has recalled 541,237 vehicles in the United States because their compliance labels list an incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed on 14 July 2026.

The affected models span the Ascent, Forester and Crosstrek Hybrid ranges across several model years. No mechanical part is faulty, but regulators warn the error could still put drivers at risk.

What Went Wrong With the Labels

The GAWR is the maximum weight each axle can safely bear, printed on a compliance label fixed inside the vehicle, usually on the driver's door jamb. According to NHTSA's recall filing, certain Ascent, Forester and Crosstrek Hybrid units were built with a label showing an inaccurate figure. Owners relying on that number to judge how much cargo, passengers or towing weight is safe could unknowingly exceed the vehicle's real limit.

Overloading an axle can degrade handling and increase the chance of a tyre failure, NHTSA said, both of which raise the risk of losing control of the vehicle. Reuters, citing the agency, reported the affected total precisely as 541,237 vehicles built with an incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating on the certification label.

A labeling error has forced Subaru to recall 541,237 vehicles across the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



The affected vehicles were manufactured with an incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) on their certification labels, which could… pic.twitter.com/sm0M69AsY3 — NewsForce (@Newsforce) July 14, 2026

Which Models and Years Are Affected

Coverage varies by model. A summary of the NHTSA filing noted that for the Forester, the recall affects both gas and hybrid models, while for the Crosstrek, only the Crosstrek Hybrid model is affected. Canada's federal recall database, which mirrors the same defect filing, lists the affected model years as 2019 through 2024 Ascent, 2025 Ascent and Forester, and 2026 Forester and Crosstrek vehicles.

Owners can confirm whether their specific car is included by entering their 17-digit VIN on Subaru's recall lookup tool or NHTSA's own VIN search. Not every vehicle built within the listed production window carries the defect, which is why individual VIN confirmation, rather than model year alone, determines coverage.

How Subaru Plans to Fix It

Unlike most safety recalls, this one requires no part replacement. NHTSA's summary noted that Unlike most safety recalls, this one requires no part replacement. NHTSA's summary noted that Subaru will simply mail owners a corrected label to apply over the faulty one, and dealers will fit the replacement at no charge for anyone who prefers not to do it themselves. A regional report citing NHTSA said owners are due to receive two separate mailings, with the first sent on 25 August to alert them to the issue, and a second sent when the remedy is available.

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In the interim, the practical advice is caution. NHTSA's filing recommends owners of affected vehicles avoid loading the cabin, cargo area, and any roof or hitch accessories to their limits, and lean toward caution when hauling heavy gear or towing until the corrected label is installed. Owners with questions can contact Subaru customer service on 1-844-373-6614, or NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline, and should reference NHTSA campaign number 26V436 when calling.

Federal rules give the correction real teeth. Under 49 CFR §578.6, a dealer who sells or leases a vehicle covered by an open recall before it has been fixed can face civil penalties of up to roughly £20,800 ($27,874) per vehicle, the standard rate Subaru cites in its own dealer recall bulletins, a reminder that even a paperwork-only fix carries regulatory weight.

This is Subaru's second labelling-related headache of the year, following a smaller wheel and hatch-bracket campaign earlier in 2026, and a reminder that even a printing error on a safety sticker can ripple into a recall touching well over half a million American driveways.