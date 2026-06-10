Actor Dean Cain made a controversial comment on social media about Milly Alcock, who plays Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in the upcoming DC Universe (DCU) film Supergirl.

Cain portrayed Superman in the 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which ran for four seasons from 1993 to 1997.

The controversy began when a user on X posted a photo of Alcock and questioned a detail about Supergirl's appearance. The user wrote, 'Wait... if Supergirl's skin is bulletproof, how does she have ear piercings?'

Cain reposted and added a thinking face emoji. Another user then replied with a photo of Cha-Ka from Land of the Lost and said, 'And why does she look like this guy?'

Cain then responded, 'Dang it... I laughed.'

The remark quickly drew criticism on social media. Responding to Cain's comment, one user wrote, 'This is why no one includes you when we talk about past Supermen. You ain't him.'

'Making fun of Milly Alcock despite being an Actor is f****** insane. Another reason why I hate Dean Cain,' another said on X and added, 'He never was Superman. Shame that he played Superman.'

'What a fantastic way to kill your legacy, @RealDeanCain. And what a glorious way to lose the respect of millions of kids that looked up to you three decades ago. What a disgrace,' another wrote.

Many Reddit users also didn't approve of Cain's comment. One wrote, 'She is like the most conventionaly attractive woman ever. We can't win,' while another said, 'It's funny that dean cain thinks he has millions of fans.'

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Alcock has not publicly responded to Cain's comments, though she recently spoke about the pressure that comes with taking on the role of Supergirl. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said, 'Of course I'm scared. Of course I want people to like me and the movie. But ultimately, it's out of my control.'

The actress said her work on HBO's House of the Dragon had helped prepare her for any criticism or negative reactions she might face as Supergirl.

'It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on. We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women's bodies. I can't really stop them. I can only be myself,' she said.

About 'Supergirl'

Supergirl is the second film in the DCU, following Superman, which stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. It is part of the DCU's 'Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.' The movie is directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The synopsis reads, 'When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.'

Alongside Alcock, the film stars Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham. David Corenswet, who plays the DCU's Superman, will also be appearing in the film.

Supergirl is set to be released in theatres on 26 June 2026.