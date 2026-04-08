Actress Sydney Sweeney made headlines this week after being spotted sharing affectionate moments with music executive Scooter Braun during the premiere of Euphoria Season 3, turning a long-rumoured pairing into one of the night's main talking points and fuelling fresh attention on their relationship.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Heat Things Up at Euphoria Season 3 Premiere

The pair were seen engaging in public displays of affection at the high-profile event held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. While Sweeney walked the red carpet solo, Braun reportedly stayed out of the spotlight, only joining her behind the scenes. Videos circulating online show the actress kissing Braun inside the venue and the two holding hands as they left the afterparty later that evening.

Sydney Sweeney kisses boyfriend Scooter Braun at the ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 premiere. pic.twitter.com/UBnMaOaxgY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2026

The appearance marks one of the most public confirmations yet of their relationship, which has been the subject of speculation since mid-2025. According to reports, the two first met at a high-profile wedding and have since grown closer, with sources describing the relationship as serious and 'very real'.

The Scene-Stealing Couple On And Off The Carpet

Sweeney, 28, is best known for her role as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO drama, while Braun, 44, is a prominent music manager who has worked with some of the industry's biggest names. Their pairing has drawn attention not only for their celebrity status but also for their 16-year age difference and Braun's own high-profile past in the entertainment industry.

At the premiere, Sweeney also turned heads with her fashion choice, wearing a vintage white Pierre Cardin gown, which some observers interpreted as a nod to her character's storyline in the upcoming season. The event itself marked a major moment for the series, which is returning after a lengthy hiatus and is expected to conclude with its third season.

Are Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Engaged?

Despite the excitement surrounding the show's return, much of the online conversation quickly shifted towards Sweeney's relationship. Social media reactions ranged from supportive to critical, with some fans praising the actress for embracing her personal life publicly, while others questioned the pairing and revisited Braun's controversial reputation within the music industry.

The PDA moment also added to ongoing speculation about Sweeney's personal life following her split from longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier in 2025. Braun, for his part, was previously married to entrepreneur Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three children.

While neither Sweeney nor Braun has publicly commented in detail about their relationship, their appearance together at such a major industry event suggests a growing level of openness. Insiders say the relationship has evolved quickly, with Braun already having met Sweeney's family and the couple spending significant time together over the past year. Not surprisingly, there are speculations that the couple are already engaged.

The premiere itself brought together much of the show's cast, including Zendaya, though reports noted that Sweeney did not pose for photos with her co-star, fueling further speculation about potential tensions.

As anticipation builds for the final season of Euphoria, it is clear that Sweeney's off-screen life is drawing just as much attention as her on-screen role, ensuring that both her career and personal relationships remain firmly in the public eye.