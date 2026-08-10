Carrie Underwood has found herself caught in another political storm, but this time her supporters are refusing to let the backlash have the final word.

The country superstar is facing renewed calls from some NFL viewers for NBC to replace her as the voice of Sunday Night Football after her performance at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration, only for MAGA fans and other admirers to rally around her with a blunt message: 'Keep Carrie Underwood!'

Carrie Underwood Faces Fresh NFL Backlash

Underwood has been a familiar voice of Sunday Night Football since 2013, when she took over the opening performance from Faith Hill and introduced her own version of 'Waiting All Day for Sunday Night'.

More than a decade later, the singer remains attached to the programme, despite a section of viewers increasingly demanding that NBC choose somebody else.

The latest complaints have been fuelled by Underwood's decision to perform at Trump's second inauguration. For some critics, the appearance crossed a political line and changed how they viewed the singer.

One social media user argued that the backlash was not simply about the performance itself, writing: 'It's not because she sang one song moron. It's because anyone who supports trump is morally bankrupt.'

MAGA Fans Rally Behind the Singer

Supporters quickly pushed back against calls for Underwood to be removed, with some particularly vocal fans turning the controversy into a defence of the singer.

'Keep Carrie Underwood!!!!!!' one post declared.

keep Carrie Underwood!!!!!! — David McGhee (@DavexMcGhee) August 9, 2026

Another supporter praised her directly, writing: 'Carrie Underwood is a fantastic singer and songwriter! Kudos to Carrie.'

Carrie Underwood is a fantastic singer and songwriter! Kudos to Carrie. — Randi Novak (@rnovak1111) August 10, 2026

A separate post took an even more confrontational approach, accusing critics of targeting Underwood because she is a successful Christian woman.

The sharpest defence came from a supporter who argued that NFL viewers should simply focus on the sport rather than the singer's political associations.

'Carrie Underwood sings at Trump's inauguration and suddenly some NFL fans need a replacement singer?' the post read.

Carrie Underwood sings at Trump’s inauguration and suddenly some NFL fans need a replacement singer? 😂



Apparently you can survive Simon Cowell, win American Idol, sell millions of records, win Grammys and become one of the biggest voices in country music…



But sing ONE song at… pic.twitter.com/X8LUGUb4zp — 🎹 Ames™ 🎹 (@Real_Ames) August 9, 2026

NBC Appears Ready To Keep Carrie

Despite the online uproar, there is no indication that NBC intends to remove Underwood from the Sunday Night Football opening.

In fact, the network is moving ahead with a refreshed introduction for the 2026 season, with Underwood returning for another rendition of the iconic football anthem.

Underwood has described this year's opening as part of her continuing fascination with rock music. She said the new version felt like a 'rock star fever dream' and praised the production team for creating an energetic interpretation of the song.

Political Arguments Follow Underwood Beyond Football

Earlier this year, viral footage from her Fourth of July weekend appearance at the John Deere Classic also triggered claims online that her career had suffered because of her perceived support for Trump.

Some posts mocked footage showing what appeared to be a relatively small audience and linked it to her political views. However, tournament officials reportedly estimated that around 12,000 people attended the event, with the performance included as part of the tournament's Concerts on the Course series.

Underwood has continued to maintain a busy professional career despite the criticism. She has performed at major events, continued her involvement with American Idol and remained a prominent figure in country music.