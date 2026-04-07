President Donald Trump has set a firm 8 pm Eastern Time deadline on Tuesday for Iran to agree to a deal, warning of strikes on the country's infrastructure. Speaking to Fox News anchor Bret Baier by phone, Trump confirmed he would adhere to the timeline despite scepticism.

Baier said he asked the president about the chances of a negotiated settlement. 'He said he wasn't gonna put odds on it, but he said '8pm is happening',' Baier reported.

Bret Baier: '8 PM Is Happening'

Baier reported that Trump remains resolute about the deadline he offered Iran to reach a deal on the ongoing war. Following a personal telephone conversation with the commander-in-chief, Baier said he asked the president of the odds that the conflict with Iran would end up being a 'negotiated deal.' He also confirmed there is no intention to delay the current window for negotiations. The president stated directly that the deadline remains fixed for Tuesday at 8 pm Eastern time.

'He said he wasn't gonna put odds on it, but he said 8 pm is happening,' Baier said

The deadline is being treated as a definitive moment in this unfolding crisis rather than a mere suggestion. Baier highlighted that Trump appeared particularly focused on the specific timing of the response.

If Iran fails to make a deal, Trump will reportedly carry out his threat. 'There is going to be an attack like they have not seen now,' the American journalist continued.

🚨 BREAKING: Bret Baier: "I just got off the phone with the president. He called. He said '8pm is happening. If we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen.' He's sticking to that at this point." pic.twitter.com/r8bEZbndQK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2026

A Potential Strike on Critical Infrastructure

During a detailed press conference at the White House on Monday, the president outlined a strategy involving devastating strikes against Iran. He stated that the United States possesses a comprehensive plan to target every bridge and power plant across the country.

'We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again,' he said.

Such an operation would effectively cripple the nation's infrastructure and energy capabilities. Trump also stated that 'The entire country could be taken out in one night.'

He issued scathing remarks after Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal. The Islamic Republic, instead, issued its own proposal, which Trump said was 'not good enough.'

According to Trump, there will be a 'complete demolition,' but he doesn't want that to happen. He added that if Iran cooperates, 'We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation.'

Digital Scepticism and Social Media Backlash

Read more Trump Deadline On Iran War Pushes Ceasefire Talks As Civilian Risks Rise Trump Deadline On Iran War Pushes Ceasefire Talks As Civilian Risks Rise

The reaction across various platforms has been a mixture of alarm, cynicism, and mockery. Many users expressed doubt that the president would follow through on such a massive military undertaking.

One X user suggested that the administration would likely claim negotiations were continuing to avoid taking any final action. Other observers pointed to a history of missed deadlines in other conflicts, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Some users accused the administration of being influenced by external interests and warmongers. There is a palpable sense of fatigue among some voters regarding threats of international conflict.

He won’t do it. He will say negotiations are continuing and not go through with it. — Shoresy (@brummieblues) April 7, 2026

He’s just bullshitting and he’s not doing shit. Every week he gives them 48 hours. — MuamiR (@Muamir_R) April 7, 2026

Trump follows deadlines he sets for wars but not for peace!



He said he'll end Russia-Ukraine on day 1, then day 100, then in the summer, then soon, and now he's completely forgotten about it.



Want to elect the real party of peace?



STOP VOTING FOR PEOPLE WHO GET PAID BY JEWISG… — The National Socialist American Party (@NSAP_X) April 7, 2026

Naturally, I'm thinking missiles, cyberwarfare, maybe aliens. Then 8pm rolls around... and it's just the entire staff showing up to his office for the budget meeting he's been dodging for three months. Or worse — his fitness tracker reminds him it's time for the stair-climb… — StateOfSense (@StateOfSense) April 7, 2026

Many online users also used humour as a tool of criticism. One joked that the 8 pm deadline might just be a reminder for a staff meeting or a fitness drill. 'Honestly, the only thing getting attacked at 8pm is the snack drawer in the Situation Room,' the commenter wrote.

Despite the jokes, the underlying tension is undeniable as the 8 pm hour approaches. If the president follows through on his rhetoric, the global landscape could be altered permanently. For now, the international community remains in a state of anxious observation as the Tuesday deadline draws near.