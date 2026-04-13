Abbas Araghchi said negotiations between Iran and the United States came very close to success before suddenly breaking down, describing the agreement as nearly finalised.

According to the statement made by Iran's Foreign Minister, both sides had made significant progress during high-level discussions in Islamabad, which were among the most serious diplomatic engagements between the two countries in decades, per NDTV. But the American side showed 'maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade,' according to Araghchi.

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Deal Collapsed 'Inches From Agreement' Amid US Pressure Shift

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Araghchi said the nation had talks 'in good faith' with the US, who later showed blockade enforcement and changing conditions.

'In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the US in good faith to end the war. But when just inches away from the "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade,' the post read.

Araghchi said Iran entered the talks aiming to end the ongoing conflict and claimed his delegation negotiated sincerely. However, he argued that the process fell apart at a critical moment due to shifting demands and increasing pressure from the American side, which he said ultimately prevented a final agreement from being reached, per The Times of India.

Regional and international actors have continued urging both sides to return to negotiations despite the breakdown. Mediators including Oman and Pakistan have signalled that they remain willing to facilitate further discussions, while EU officials have also called for restraint to prevent further escalation. Moscow has similarly indicated support for renewed diplomacy.

Talks Collapse After Hours of Negotiations

The negotiations, which lasted over 20 hours in Islamabad, ended without a breakthrough despite signs of partial progress. Officials on both sides acknowledged that some areas of agreement had been reached, but key disputes remained unsolved.

According to the report, an anonymous US official said certain 'red lines,' referring to uranium-enrichment limitations and security considerations, presented by the US were rejected by Iran.

US President Donald Trump's announcement of a blockade the US Navy would launch that would target traffic entering and exiting the Strait of Hormuz following the failed negotiations caused a rising strain between the nations. US Central Command said the restrictions would mainly target Iranian ports, applied evenly to all vessels regardless of nationality.

Iran pushed back strongly, insisting it retains control over the strategic waterway. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any military vessels would face a 'forceful response,' while stating that civilian shipping would continue to be permitted passage, according to the report from The Times of India.

Global Energy Markets Affected

The escalation has already unsettled global energy markets, with oil prices climbing after the announcement of the blockade. Despite rising tensions, diplomatic efforts have not completely signalled openness to further negotiations. Oman and the EU have called for restraint, while Russia has already offered assistance in negotiations.

Despite the collapse of the negotiations, Iran's foreign minister indicated that Tehran does not view the diplomatic channel as completely closed. According to NDTV, he suggested that Iran still sees value in dialogue under the right conditions, even after the breakdown at the 'Islamabad MoU' stage.