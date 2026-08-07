After months of speculation, actors Tom Holland and Zendaya have officially gotten married. The celebrity couple's big day reportedly happened in secret, where guests were banned from using mobile phones in any capacity.

Read more Zendaya, Tom Holland Wedding Confirmed: Actors Says He Found His Person In Shock Marriage Reveal Zendaya, Tom Holland Wedding Confirmed: Actors Says He Found His Person In Shock Marriage Reveal

Holland and Zendaya first starred together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming, nearly a decade ago. They continued to be co-stars for every film primarily following the titular character.

The party was believed to be held in the Beaverbrook estate near the Surrey Hills. The estate housed a 5-star hotel which hosted figures such as former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and author Rudyard Kipling in the past. Reports indicate that costs for the wedding were around £500,000.

The couple was believed to have already exchanged their vows in June following a comment from Holland that indicated they were already married. It was only recently that they revealed their union only just took place earlier this month.

Holland Addresses Rumors, Family Reactions to AI-Generated Images

Holland and Zendaya's partnership has been subject to speculation and misinformation, including AI-generated photos of their wedding circulating the Internet. Chief among these included fake images of Holland holding a Spider-Man mask up at the altar and the couple dancing together with celebrities like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the background.

When asked about whether he had to reassure his family members about the images being fake, Holland said, 'No, because they were all there.'

Holland was still adamant against sharing further details about the union. 'That's all you're gonna get.'

Both Zendaya and Holland have been tight-lipped about their relationship outside of stardom. 'I just feel like for me there is a level of parasocial investment in my personal relationship, which I understand,' Zendaya says.

'I'm aware that I'm a public person and so is he, and I'm also aware that we've grown up in front of people and we've done movies where we fall in love with each other, so I really do understand that, and I don't want to dismiss that like, 'Stay out of my business' or whatever.'

Zendaya was also subject to rumors of pregnancy following an image of her and Holland walking in the park whilst her stomach had a visible baby bump. This was proven to be AI generated as well.

As phone usage was banned during their wedding, it is unlikely that the public will know any further details of the couple's special day. Given the amount of press the couple has been receiving regarding their personal lives, it is understandable why they would establish such boundaries.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Blockbuster Summer

The couple's happy day wasn't the only event that they had to prepare for. The Marvel Cinematic Universe' fourth Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, and Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the Homeric epic, The Odyssey, featured both actors in prominent roles. Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya returns as his love interest, MJ Watson, in Brand New Day. The Odyssey has Holland play Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, who is played by Matt Damon. Zendaya plays the goddess Athena in the same film.

Zendaya had also previously starred with Robert Pattinson in the A24 film The Drama, earlier this March. She is also set to star in Dune: Part Three, returning alongside Timothée Chalamet this December.