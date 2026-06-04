Chinese authorities have barred relatives of victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown from visiting graves in Beijing on the 37th anniversary of the killings, according to The Independent.

The reported decision affects members of the group known as the Tiananmen Mothers, who have traditionally gathered to honour loved ones killed during the military response to student-led pro-democracy protests.

For a long time, there were years of steadily shrinking space for public commemoration of the events of June 4, 1989, when troops cleared Tiananmen Square in central Beijing in an operation that left hundreds, and possibly thousands, dead according to estimates cited by international organisations and witnesses.

Over time, official discussion of the crackdown has been heavily restricted within mainland China, with references often removed from public platforms. This time, Beijing is tightening restrictions on public remembrance this month.

Tiananmen Families Blocked From Cemetery Visits

For more than three decades, families of those killed in the crackdown had been allowed to visit a cemetery in Beijing on the anniversary, often under police supervision, to read memorial statements and mourn privately. That long-standing practice, according to Amnesty International, has now been halted, with police instructing relatives not to attend this year's commemoration.

A person with knowledge of the matter, speaking anonymously due to fear of repercussions, said families were explicitly told they would not be permitted to enter the cemetery. Amnesty described the decision as part of an escalating pattern of restrictions, with Sarah Brooks, the organisation's deputy director for Asia, calling it 'a heartless act by the Chinese authorities.'

The Tiananmen Mothers, a group made up of relatives of victims, issued their annual appeal ahead of the anniversary, demanding transparency over the 1989 events, compensation for families, and accountability for those responsible. They described the enduring grief carried by families and called for official acknowledgement of what happened.

One member of the group, Zhang Xianling, said that the pain of losing family members remains unresolved decades later, describing grief that has 'buried deep within' and a continuing demand for remembrance. Her message circulated on platforms blocked within China but accessible internationally.

Read more Starbucks 'Tank Campaign' Mocked 1980 Massacre Victims—Korea Boss Issues Second Apology Over Insensitive Ad Starbucks 'Tank Campaign' Mocked 1980 Massacre Victims—Korea Boss Issues Second Apology Over Insensitive Ad

Security Tightens As Tiananmen Remembrance Is Suppressed

In Hong Kong, where candlelight vigils once drew tens of thousands each year, police stepped up security around sensitive locations on Thursday to prevent any public commemoration of the anniversary.

The annual Victoria Park vigil, once the largest public remembrance of Tiananmen in China, has been banned since 2020 following the introduction of a national security law and subsequent restrictions on public gatherings.

Authorities have, in recent years, moved against even symbolic gestures. On the eve of the anniversary, police stopped performance artists in separate incidents, including one who briefly held a question-mark-shaped balloon outside a department store, according to witnesses and reports.

The tightening controls extend a shift in Hong Kong's political climate since the 2019 pro-democracy protests, with organisers of the vigil facing prosecution under national security legislation. Several have been convicted or are awaiting judgment, while public commemoration has largely moved online or into private spaces.

International reaction has continued to accompany each anniversary. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement marking the occasion, saying that 'no amount of censorship can erase the past,' and expressing support for those who, in his words, upheld rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

Despite such statements abroad, inside mainland China, the events of 1989 remain largely absent from public discourse. References are routinely censored online, and public discussion of the crackdown is tightly controlled, part of what critics describe as a sustained effort to reshape collective memory.

As the anniversary passes again, families of the dead remain separated from the graves they have visited for decades, marking another year in which remembrance is constrained.