US President Donald Trump is facing fresh scrutiny after resurfaced footage from a church service sparked an online row, with social media users accusing the billionaire of making a notably small donation during a public fundraiser.

The viral clip, widely shared on X, appears to show Trump pulling three $20 bills from his pocket at a church service before placing what some viewers claimed was only one bill into a donation bucket. The footage quickly reignited criticism of Trump's wealth, public image and relationship with religious supporters.

However, International Business Times could not independently verify the claim that Trump donated only a single bill worth £15 ($20).

Why A Viral X Post Accused Trump Of Making Just £15 ($20) Donation

The latest controversy began after an X user shared the clip alongside a sharply worded caption accusing Trump of being miserly despite his billionaire status.

'The stingiest president in the world A lecture was held in one of the American churches, and among the attendees was President Trump. At the end of the lecture, they requested donations for the church fund. So, President and millionaire Trump took out 60 dollars in 20-dollar bills from his pocket and donated just one 20-dollar bill, making him the smallest donor among those present 😁!!' a post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

The post rapidly gained traction, with thousands of users weighing in on whether the footage reflected poorly on Trump or whether the criticism was unfair.

A close review of the video shows Trump holding multiple bills while waiting to donate. However, the footage does not clearly establish how much money ultimately entered the collection bucket.

ابخل رئيس في العالم

أقيمت محاضرة في احد الكنائس الأمريكية ، وكان من بين الحاضرين الرئيس ترامب ، وفي نهاية المحاضرة ، طلبوا تبرعات لصندوق الكنيسة ، فأخرج الرئيس والملوينير ترامب من جيبة 60 دولار فئة 20 دولار، فتبرع بورقة واحدة 20 دولار فقط , كأقل متبرع من الحاضرين 😁!! pic.twitter.com/o3kRgDanY3 — صالح منصر اليافعي (@saleh_binali) June 22, 2026

Social Media Divided Over Trump's Alleged £15 Donation

Reaction online was swift and divided. Critics used the video to reinforce long-standing accusations that Trump is excessively focused on money and lacks generosity.

Some described the alleged donation as symbolic of his character, arguing that a wealthy public figure should contribute more during charitable collections.

'The nature of the miserly man is that he calculates what he gives, then keeps looking back, and in his imagination, he thinks he has given more than he could possibly give!!' one commented. Another said: 'A corrupt, miserly, and lying man with no principles, no morals, and no ethics, who spent his life between gambling halls and debauchery. Why should he donate more?'

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Supporters, however, pushed back, arguing that the size of a visible donation alone does not reveal someone's generosity. Some noted that prominent political figures often do not carry large sums of cash, while others argued Trump may have donated elsewhere or contributed privately outside public view.

'Presidents do not carry wallets or money,' one defender wrote. Another added, 'You have NO idea how much or how little President Trump gives to that church, any church, or religious organizations. The President doesn't carry, like a couple of millionaires I'm aware of, $5000 at all time'

One supporter reminded the others that donation is not just about the monetary value but the 'moral intent' as it encourages others to give. Several users also disputed the original claim that Trump only donated one $20 bill.

'I don't see him putting money back. He took out 60 and waited for the plate,' one remarked.

What's The Story Behind The Viral Church Video?

The resurfaced footage appears to originate from 18 October 2020, when Trump attended a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Nevada as part of his presidential campaign. Trump reportedly placed a wad of bills into a donation bucket marked 'Change 4 Change', suggesting he may have donated more than £15 ($20).

During the service, Pastor Paul Marc Goulet welcomed Trump and praised his repeated visits. 'This is your third time here, that means you're a church member. I don't care what anybody says. I love my president,' Goulet said.

Trump responded by calling it 'a great honor' to attend the service.

'I love going to churches,' Trump said, while urging parishioners to 'get out there on Nov. 3 or sooner' to vote.

The visit marked Trump's third appearance at the church. He previously attended as a presidential candidate in October 2016 and returned in 2017 as president following the deadly Las Vegas music festival shooting.

While the viral clip has reignited criticism, the available footage does not conclusively prove Trump donated only £15 ($20). As debate continues online, the controversy appears driven less by confirmed facts and more by competing interpretations of a brief moment caught on camera.