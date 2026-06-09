A historic NBA Finals night in New York took an unexpected political turn when President Donald Trump was met with loud boos from thousands of fans inside Madison Square Garden.

The jeers erupted during the national anthem after Trump appeared on the arena's giant video screen, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the evening and overshadowing part of the excitement surrounding the Knicks' first Finals home game in more than two decades.

Videos circulating online appeared to show the reaction growing louder as the ceremony continued, with some viewers claiming Trump stopped clapping and remained largely silent while the crowd's response intensified.

Trump Draws Immediate Reaction From Knicks Fans

Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs after accepting an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan. The president watched the game from a heavily secured private suite surrounded by bulletproof glass.

Accompanying Trump were several high-profile figures, including his granddaughter Kai Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

As Broadway performer Avery Wilson sang the national anthem, cameras cut to Trump standing and saluting the American flag. Almost immediately, large sections of the crowd began booing when his image appeared on the arena screen.

Multiple videos shared online captured the moment, with some spectators suggesting the boos became loud enough to compete with the anthem itself.

Donald Trump gets booed at the NBA Finals in New York City.



(via ABC) pic.twitter.com/ryUdrY8Lw2 — Variety (@Variety) June 9, 2026

Security Measures Frustrate Fans Before Tip-Off

Long before Trump entered the arena, his attendance had already become a source of frustration for many Knicks supporters.

Security around Madison Square Garden was significantly increased due to the presidential visit. Fans encountered extensive screening procedures, additional police presence and restricted access around the venue.

Trump isn’t just getting booed inside of MSG, he’s getting booed all across NYC



Video: AP pic.twitter.com/9mOBEAZ71J — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2026

The enhanced security also resulted in the cancellation of traditional watch parties outside the arena, disappointing thousands of supporters who had hoped to gather around the stadium for the landmark game.

New York City officials confirmed that the decision was made in coordination with the Secret Service and the New York Police Department due to security concerns surrounding the presidential visit.

BREAKING: Knicks fans are reportedly preparing set lists of anti-Trump chants to lead nonstop during his attendance of the game tonight, including "Trump's a pedo," "Impeach Trump now," "Trump for prison," "Inflation's your fault," "End the tariffs," and "New York hates you." — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) June 8, 2026

Viral Posts Claim Boos Spread Beyond The Arena

The crowd's reaction quickly became one of the night's biggest stories online, with numerous social media users sharing clips and commentary about the moment.

One widely shared post stated: 'Crowds BOOO Trump as he arrives at Madison Square Garden in NYC to see Game 3. Protesters are holding a huge sign that says "GO KNICKS, F*** TRUMP." He's the most hated president in history!'

🚨HOLY SHIT: Crowds BOOO Trump as he arrives at Madison Square Garden in NYC to see Game 3.



Protesters are holding a huge sign that says "GO KNICKS, F**K TRUMP.”



He’s the most hated president in history! pic.twitter.com/tswPGY8OC0 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026

A third user wrote: 'NYC hates Trump. Listen to those boos!'

NYC hates Trump. Listen to those boos! pic.twitter.com/J9RcgMKD79 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 9, 2026

While some of the more dramatic claims remain impossible to independently verify, there is little dispute that the reaction inside Madison Square Garden was both loud and noticeable.

Political Spotlight Falls On Historic Finals Night

The president became the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game, ensuring his presence would attract attention regardless of the outcome on the court. Yet the crowd reaction highlighted the political divisions that continue to follow him even in settings far removed from Washington.

As clips continue to rack up millions of views online, the images of Trump standing during the anthem while boos echoed through Madison Square Garden have become one of the defining moments of Game 3. For many fans, it was a reminder that in New York, politics can sometimes command just as much attention as the action taking place on the court.