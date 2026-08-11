Donald Trump was secretly hidden inside an airport catering container and driven to a different aircraft in Ankara last month after US officials received a credible Iranian assassination threat against him, according to multiple reports.

The White House had told the public that Trump left Turkey on 8 July aboard the older 'former Air Force One', the blue-and-white Boeing 747 that has served several presidents. He had said on Truth Social he would fly the veteran jet to RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk 'for old time's sake', while the newer, Qatar-donated Boeing 747-8 that carried him to the Nato summit would land separately so US service personnel could tour it. That account, it has now emerged, was not the whole story.

Read more Trump Brands Iran 'Scum' as He Declares Himself Top Assassination Target at NATO Summit Trump Brands Iran 'Scum' as He Declares Himself Top Assassination Target at NATO Summit

Decoy Mission After Iran Threat

A US official told media sources that a 'deception operation' was launched once intelligence pointed to a credible threat against Trump linked to Iran, whose border lies close to Ankara amid escalating hostilities with Washington. A separate report stated that the threat applied to Trump himself rather than any single aircraft, meaning switching planes alone would not have been enough to guarantee his safety.

Trump boarded the older Air Force One in full view of the cameras, appearing to follow through on his public pledge. Once inside the secure area, however, he was quietly moved off the jumbo and into an airport catering vehicle typically used to load meals and supplies.

He was then driven to a smaller US Air Force C-32A, a military version of the Boeing 757, waiting elsewhere on the airfield, and flown on to Britain in secret. His true location was withheld not only from the travelling press pack but from some White House staff.

It is not the first time a decoy has been used for a sitting president. Bill Clinton flew secretly into Pakistan aboard an unmarked jet in 2000 while the official Air Force One acted as a stand-in. Concealing a president inside a food-service container, however, marks a considerable departure from usual protocol.

Press and Staff Left Guessing

The Ankara trip marked the first international outing for the Qatar-donated aircraft, whose rapid refit had already drawn scrutiny over cost and security. Journalists who believed they were flying with Trump on the older jet were told to keep their window shades down throughout the journey; some White House staff were reportedly under the same impression.

Asked afterwards why the shades had been drawn, Trump told reporters they were 'probably on a dangerous flight', adding: 'But if I go, you go. Right?'

The C-32A carrying Trump touched down in Britain at around 10.20pm local time, with the decoy aircraft landing minutes later still carrying the press pool. According to media reports, Trump was driven from the smaller jet to the older Air Force One and boarded it through a separate entrance so he could appear at the top of the aircraft steps as usual.

Reporters clocked him descending at 10.56pm, flashing a peace sign before greeting service personnel and moving on to the Qatari-donated jet parked nearby.

White House Cites Security Amid 'Many Enemies'

Asked to address the reports, White House communications director Steve Cheung said the Qatari-donated aircraft had been fitted with 'high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the president and his staff'.

He added: 'As the president has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats', the same statement given to media.