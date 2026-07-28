Iran-linked Tasnim News Agency has published a propaganda video appearing to threaten First Lady Melania Trump and referencing her son, Barron Trump, according to reports and social media posts circulating on 27 July.

The video, which spread online through multiple accounts including RT, has drawn attention from US commentators and security observers amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Tasnim, which has been widely described as having close ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has previously published anti-US material, including content targeting President Donald Trump.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the video's authenticity or the claims made within it.

Update Melania and Barron Trump targeted by Iran in disturbing video encouraging their assassination pic.twitter.com/MJuDglyYlh — Simo Saadi (@Simo7809957085) July 28, 2026

Video Appears to Target Melania and Barron Trump

According to reports, the video includes footage purportedly showing locations associated with Melania Trump in New York alongside threatening narration.

Several media outlets reporting on the video said it concludes with a message directed at Barron Trump, prompting widespread discussion across social media and among political commentators.

The footage was subsequently shared by several online accounts, including RT. Fox News host Mark Levin also highlighted the video on social media, writing that the Iranian regime continued to threaten members of the Trump family.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the translated subtitles, narration or captions circulating online, and no US authority has publicly authenticated the video.

The footage nevertheless attracted significant attention because it appeared to focus on members of the First Family rather than solely on President Donald Trump, who has previously been the subject of hostile messaging from Iranian state-linked media.

Tasnim's Links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Tasnim News Agency is widely regarded by analysts and international media organisations as being closely aligned with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Although the agency describes itself as an independent news organisation, it has frequently published material reflecting the positions of Iran's political and military establishment, particularly during periods of heightened regional tensions.

The latest video follows several weeks of strained relations between Washington and Tehran, during which Iranian state-linked outlets have published increasingly hostile commentary concerning US political figures.

The publication also follows previous reports involving anti-Trump propaganda distributed through Iranian media channels, adding to concerns among some observers about increasingly personal messaging directed at members of the president's family.

Despite the video's tone, there has been no public evidence presented that it relates to a specific operational plan or imminent attack.

Security experts have long cautioned that propaganda videos and information campaigns should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of an actionable threat, although they are often assessed by authorities as part of wider security monitoring.

Secret Service Responds to the Video

A spokesperson for the US Secret Service told Newsweek that the agency was aware of the video and investigates any information that could reasonably be interpreted as a threat against individuals under its protection.

The spokesperson did not comment on specific security measures or indicate that the agency had identified a credible or imminent plot connected to the footage.

Barron Trump, as the son of the sitting US president, continues to receive Secret Service protection alongside other members of the First Family.

Neither the White House nor representatives for Melania Trump have publicly commented on the video.

The Secret Service routinely reviews online threats directed at current and former protectees, regardless of whether they ultimately prove credible. Such assessments often involve coordination with other federal agencies responsible for national security and counterterrorism.

Heightened Tensions Continue Between Washington and Tehran

The video's publication comes during a period of continued tensions between the United States and Iran following recent military confrontations and diplomatic disputes.

Relations between the two countries remain strained over issues including regional security, Iran's nuclear programme and sanctions, while both governments continue exchanging accusations through official statements and state-linked media.

Analysts note that state-affiliated media outlets are frequently used to reinforce political messaging during periods of geopolitical confrontation, particularly when relations between governments deteriorate.

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While the latest Tasnim video has generated significant attention online, officials have not publicly stated that it represents a verified or actionable threat.

US authorities are nevertheless expected to continue monitoring the situation as part of their broader responsibility to assess threats against protected public figures.

For now, the video's circulation appears to have prompted heightened scrutiny from security officials because of its apparent targeting of members of the Trump family and its publication by a media organisation widely reported to have links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Whether any further official response follows remains to be seen, but authorities have emphasised that all reported threats involving protected individuals are assessed as part of standard security procedures.