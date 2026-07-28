US First Lady Melania Trump has become the centre of an alarming international security crisis after an Iranian media outlet linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps published a graphic video detailing hypothetical assassination plots.

The disturbing footage, which targets retail routines in Manhattan and concludes with a direct chilling warning to twenty-year-old Barron Trump, underscores the dangerous convergence of state-sponsored propaganda and open-source intelligence vulnerabilities.

Security agencies now face mounting pressure to fortify protective perimeters as hostile rhetoric reaches unprecedented levels.

A Video Built Around Public Information

The Persian language video, published by Iran's Tasnim News Agency, presents what it claims is an analysis of Melania Trump's daily routines and security arrangements. It overlays maps, satellite imagery and publicly available details about motorcade procedures while alleging they were compiled from anonymous security sources.

The narrator identifies what are described as Melania Trump's 'weaknesses', focusing heavily on her interest in fashion and suggesting hypothetical methods that extremists could exploit.

The video references luxury retailers in Manhattan and even discusses attempts to compromise clothing before it reaches the First Lady, a scenario presented as a potential avenue for attack.

It closes with an unmistakable message directed at the president's youngest son, stating, 'Barron, wait for us.'

Secret Service Responds as Threats Continue

The US Secret Service confirmed it is aware of the footage and has begun reviewing it.

'The Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,' the agency said in a statement. 'Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.'

The response reflects an established policy of treating all credible threats seriously, regardless of whether the material relies on publicly accessible information. Security experts have long warned that open source intelligence can be assembled into detailed targeting profiles, making propaganda of this nature more than simple political messaging.

Melania Trump has maintained an unusually low public profile in recent months, appearing only sparingly at official events and rarely being photographed outside the White House or private engagements. That limited visibility has not prevented her from becoming the subject of increasingly hostile propaganda emerging from Iran.

Read more Melania and Barron Trump Targeted in Disturbing Iranian Video Titled 'How to Kill Melania Trump' Melania and Barron Trump Targeted in Disturbing Iranian Video Titled 'How to Kill Melania Trump'

Escalating Propaganda Campaign

The video follows a succession of threatening displays that have appeared across Tehran in recent weeks.

Large billboards have depicted President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and members of their family with violent imagery, including manipulated photographs showing them as deceased alongside messages reading 'Hey, Terrorist! Get ready to die.' Separate displays have portrayed Trump alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior US officials covered in blood, reinforcing an increasingly aggressive propaganda campaign tied to heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Threats have unfolded against the volatile relationship between the US and Iran following recent military confrontations. Although reports indicate diplomatic efforts have resumed and both sides have temporarily reduced direct military action, hostile rhetoric from Iranian state-affiliated organisations has continued unabated.

The episode also arrives as previous allegations involving Iranian-linked assassination plots remain fresh in Washington. US prosecutors have previously filed charges in separate cases alleging attempts connected to Iran to recruit individuals to kill American political figures, including Donald Trump, allegations that Tehran has denied.

For US security officials, the latest video is notable for shifting attention beyond the president himself. By naming Melania Trump and ending with a message directed at Barron Trump, it broadens the focus to members of the First Family who remain under federal protection.