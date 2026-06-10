Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, is being stripped of their renovations and returned to its original state six years after they left royal duties, according to a new report and not even Prince Andrew wants to live there.

Frogmore Cottage was gifted to Prince Harry by Queen Elizabeth II after his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle. The couple turned the once-modest, five-bedroom property in Windsor into their primary UK base while working as senior royals, before stepping back from official duties in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California.

They were formally evicted from Frogmore in 2023, ending what was once presented as a long-term royal home for the Sussex family.

Now, an insider quoted by Closer claims the royal household is moving to erase 'any trace' of Harry and Meghan from the cottage by undoing key features of the multi‑million‑dollar refurbishment. The same unnamed source says the aim is to restore the building to its pre‑Sussex layout, effectively reversing the couple's efforts to turn it into a modern family home.

Frogmore Cottage And A Royal House No One Wants

Courtiers are looking to turn Frogmore Cottage back into its original configuration, rather than keep the open‑plan layout installed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. When they first moved in, the couple oversaw extensive works, merging what had been five separate residential units into one larger dwelling.

They also installed a yoga studio and a copper bathtub, part of a refurbishment that was widely reported to have cost around $3.2 million.

Yet the property has apparently sat unused. 'It's been empty for three years,' the source told Closer, adding that even Prince Andrew declined the offer to move in.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exile Deepens as Family Works to Wipe 'Any Trace' of Couple From Frogmore Cottage 6 Years After Exit: Source https://t.co/iKXwrhDFX9 pic.twitter.com/ueGuRlPcvD — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 9, 2026

The insider is quoted as saying Andrew 'thought it wasn't good enough for him to move in,' and speculated that 'maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it.'

A house refurbished at enormous cost, vacated in acrimony, has become so politically awkward that even a disgraced prince reportedly prefers not to touch it.

The same insider suggests the decision to strip out Harry and Meghan's choices is viewed inside the Sussex camp as a 'huge slap in the face' for the duke. Harry is said to be trying to carve out a way to feel secure bringing Meghan and their children back to Britain for visits.

He believed he was making headway with King Charles on practical arrangements for the summer, only to learn that 'all the wonderful updates they made to Frogmore are being ripped apart.'

The person quoted claims the couple see this as not just a property matter but a pointed message. 'How are they not supposed to take that personally?' the source asked.

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A Home Symbolically Erased

The emotional weight of Frogmore Cottage for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is underlined repeatedly in the account given to Closer. Harry 'accepts that Frogmore doesn't belong to them,' the insider said, but still feels 'some sense of ownership and attachment' because it was a gift from his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and because of the time and money they poured into it.

That personal history gives a sharper edge to the claim, from another unnamed source, that some royals have 'orchestrated' the reversal of the renovations specifically to make a return to the UK even less viable for the Sussexes. 'There is no going back for Harry or his family,' this second insider alleged, adding that the couple believe the move is driven by 'sheer pettiness' and 'makes no sense' financially.

Final traces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be wiped from Frogmore Cottage as $2.8M revamp is reversed 3 years after eviction https://t.co/QKMkCJ6z1j pic.twitter.com/7or4P7vyaH — TheProfit (@frank_rosh) June 8, 2026

None of these allegations has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, and there has been no official comment from representatives of Prince Andrew, Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. Without on‑the‑record statements or documentary evidence, the reported motives remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

What is not in dispute is that Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage and that the property is no longer their UK base. Their eviction in 2023 was framed at the time as part of a wider reshuffle of royal housing.

The suggestion now that renovations are being physically undone, years after their departure, adds an extra symbolic twist to that story.

The pair are expected in Birmingham next month to help launch the 2027 Invictus Games, bringing Prince Harry back into the country in an official‑adjacent capacity even while his domestic footing appears increasingly precarious.

In the end, Frogmore Cottage has become less a home than a litmus test of where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the wider royal family stand with one another and if even Prince Andrew is said to have turned his nose up at it, the building now carries a political charge far heavier than its modest size would suggest.