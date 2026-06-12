Prince Harry has reportedly not been invited to attend the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday 19 July, and one royal commentator has suggested that the reason he was left off the guest list may have more to do with David Beckham than with protocol. The Duke of Sussex, once a regular at major sporting events and a long‑time football fan, is said to be missing from what is expected to be one of the most high‑profile occasions of the year.

The 2026 World Cup officially kicked off on Thursday 11 June, in what organisers have billed as the biggest tournament in football history. Over 39 days, 48 teams will play a record 104 matches in stadiums across the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the final set for 19 July at the rebranded New York New Jersey Stadium, better known as MetLife; the opening fixture pitches Mexico against South Africa at 20:00 BST in Mexico City.

The final will be staged at MetLife, part of the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City. The venue has been reworked for the World Cup, including the removal of around 1,740 seats, to meet FIFA requirements and make room for a global media operation.

Tournament organisers are preparing for a guest list of actors, world leaders, corporate figures and sporting legends. In previous years, a senior royal might have been a natural fit for that kind of line‑up; this time, according to US‑based royal journalist Rob Shuter, Prince Harry will not be part of it.

Why Was Prince Harry Not Invited To The FIFA World Cup Final?

Shuter, writing on his 'Naughty But Nice' Substack and citing an unnamed insider, claimed the decision not to invite Harry is rooted in football's embrace of a different global figurehead.

Quoting his source, he wrote: 'This isn't about room on the guest list. Football picked its prince years ago, and that prince is David Beckham.'

The suggestion is that Beckham, long treated as unofficial royalty in the sport, occupies the symbolic slot that Harry might once have filled as a high‑profile, charitable royal face in the VIP box. With Beckham deeply embedded in the football world, from his playing career to his ongoing ambassadorial work, there is, in this account, no space for a rival 'prince' from the House of Windsor.

The same report revisits long‑running claims that relations between the Sussexes and the Beckhams deteriorated several years ago. Harry and Meghan were once publicly friendly with David and Victoria Beckham, attending each other's well‑publicised events and moving in similar celebrity circles.

According to the insider cited by Shuter, that changed when the Sussexes allegedly came to believe that the Beckhams had been involved in leaking stories about them to the British press. The source said: 'David never forgave it. The accusation destroyed the trust. Once that happened, there was no coming back.'

Those allegations have never been publicly confirmed by the couples themselves. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be treated with caution. What is clear is that they have not been seen together in years, and the easy camaraderie of their early friendship has disappeared from public view.

Beckham's Influence, Soft Power And A High‑Profile Absence

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The idea that Beckham's influence could shape why Prince Harry was not invited to the FIFA World Cup final is not set out by any official body, but Shuter's reporting leans on the symbolism of the moment. In this framing, the issue is less about ticketing logistics at an 82,000‑seat stadium and more about who football wants front and centre when a global audience is watching.

The World Cup final is expected to draw a television audience in the hundreds of millions. FIFA and local organisers have an interest in filling their VIP seats with familiar faces who are broadly uncontroversial, or whose controversies are at least on their own terms, rather than guests who might bring royal disputes and media rows with them.

Harry, now based in California and no longer a working royal, has built much of his post‑palace identity around media projects and legal action involving the British press. That history, combined with the long‑running tensions with the royal family, means any appearance on such a prominent stage is likely to be heavily scrutinised.

Beckham, by contrast, is still widely regarded, despite past missteps, as a reliable presence in the directors' box. He is football's own figure, not a visiting dignitary, and the sport has invested years in building and maintaining that status.

Shuter's insider leans into that contrast, arguing that Harry's exclusion is less a straightforward personal snub than a reflection of where the balance of soft power now lies between Windsor and brand Beckham.

The Express report notes that the World Cup final will feature a 'star‑studded guest list including global celebrities, political figures, and sporting icons', yet Harry's name does not appear among them. There is no indication from FIFA, the local organising committee or Harry's team that an invitation was ever issued or declined. No official comment has been reported from the Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, David Beckham or Victoria Beckham on the claims about their friendship breakdown.

For now, the account of why Prince Harry was not invited to the World Cup final rests on anonymous briefings, past grievances and the optics of a sport that, as Shuter puts it, has already chosen its 'prince'.

The World Cup will continue regardless. Mexico and South Africa kick things off on Thursday night, 104 matches will be played across North America over 39 days, and on 19 July the world's cameras will converge on MetLife. The stands will be full of well‑known faces; the most discussed absentee may still be the royal left watching from home.