Donald Trump could leave the White House before the end of his term amid mounting turmoil and apparent cognitive decline, former CNN anchor Jim Acosta has warned in a new interview published Sunday in which he predicts how the presidency might unravel.

Acosta sat down with veteran journalist John Harwood for an interview with Zeteo, where the pair examined the chaos surrounding Trump's administration, from economic strains to the president's increasingly erratic public performances. Harwood pressed Acosta on whether the current trajectory could end not with an election defeat, but with Trump choosing or being forced to walk away.

Asked bluntly if there was 'a chance that Trump will resign before the end of his term,' Acosta did not hesitate. 'I think it's very possible that he walks away,' he replied, arguing that the sheer accumulation of crises now bearing down on the White House could become intolerable even for a president who has built his brand on defiance.

Acosta, who covered Trump's first term for CNN and frequently clashed with him in the briefing room, framed his prediction around what he sees as a profound deterioration in Trump's capacity to govern. He cited surging costs and the president's supposed cognitive decline as twin pressures fuelling instability at the very top of the US government.

None of these claims has been medically confirmed, and Trump's camp has repeatedly rejected suggestions that he is unfit for office, but Acosta insisted the pattern of behaviour is impossible to ignore.

Donald Trump And The Prospect Of An Early Exit

Questions about Trump's mental acuity have been circulating for months, driven by public stumbles, jumbled speeches and occasional confusion in high‑profile appearances. Supporters dismiss these moments as overblown or maliciously edited, while critics claim they are signs of a president no longer fully in command. Acosta squarely placed himself in the latter camp, arguing that what he sees is 'all heading to a bad place.'

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Yet he also floated a second, darker possibility: that Trump does not quietly resign but instead drives the country into a deeper crisis on his way out. 'It may be more in Trump's nature for him to downward spiral in such a dangerous way that he does maybe go out with a boom or a bang,' Acosta said.

He was sceptical that even a heavy Republican defeat in the upcoming midterm elections would be enough, on its own, to prompt Trump to throw in the towel. 'I don't see him losing these midterms so badly that he just says 'that's it, I quit the presidency, I'm walking away,' he told Harwood. In his view, it would have to be 'something that will be bigger than that' to force an early departure from the presidency.

What might count as 'bigger'? Acosta pointed to one scenario in particular that unnerves him: an overt attempt by the Trump administration to rig or unlawfully sway the midterm elections.

Psychologist diagnoses Trump with severe dementia, malignant narcissism and sadism #RawStory https://t.co/H5y2n14D1Y — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 15, 2026

Fears Over Democracy As Trump Faces Midterms

Acosta accused Trump of already trying to 'steal the midterms' and warned that a brazen manipulation of the vote could push American democracy into uncharted territory. 'If he tries to steal these midterms... that's the scenario that I worry about,' he said. So far, his language rests on his own interpretation of Trump's rhetoric and manoeuvres rather than on formal findings by election officials or courts, and there is no confirmed evidence yet that such a plot exists. All of this should therefore be taken with a grain of salt.

Still, Acosta painted a bleak picture of what might happen if the president or his allies crossed the line from inflammatory talk to overt interference. 'If it's done in an overt way where our democracy is really at stake, we're at the dark side of the moon at that point and I don't know what happens to this country,' he said.

The former anchor described himself as 'very worried' that Trump will 'push this country to the brink to avoid accountability,' tying that fear directly to what he characterised as the president's visible unravelling. 'Everything that he shows us right now all of the moves he's making, the way he is falling apart, declining cognitively and so on leads me to think that this is all heading to a bad place.'

There were no immediate public responses from Trump, his campaign or the White House to Acosta's remarks, and Harwood did not challenge the more speculative elements of the forecast in the published interview. Supporters of Trump are almost certain to see this as more of the same from a long‑time critic, part of what they regard as a media establishment committed to undermining his presidency. For others, Acosta's warning will land less as partisan rhetoric and more as a grim reading from someone who has spent years watching Trump's behaviour up close.

What is clear, at least, is that the question Harwood posed whether a sitting president might not finish his term has moved from the fringes of American political gossip into the mainstream of analysis. Acosta has staked out a stark answer: that an early exit for Trump is not only imaginable, but 'very possible,' and that the route to it may run straight through the integrity of the next election.