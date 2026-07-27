Two weeks after Lindsey Graham was buried, the senator has delivered an unfiltered account of his proudest achievement from beyond the grave, and it is a war.

Documentary footage filmed in the final years of Graham's life, and surfaced only after his sudden death this month, captures the South Carolina Republican laughing with delight as the first American and Israeli strikes hit Iran, telling the camera he 'almost cried' and relaying that President Donald Trump had called the operation the 'best thing I've ever done'.

The recordings, obtained by The Wall Street Journal, offer a rare backstage view of how one of Washington's most committed hawks spent years steering the president towards a conflict he did not live to see resolved.

The Moment the Bombs Fell, Caught on Camera

The footage was shot by the documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who spent hundreds of hours with Graham beginning in 2023. In one clip recorded in his office during the opening days of the war, a cackling Graham celebrates the strikes, according to footage obtained by The Wall Street Journal. 'We've done it,' he says. 'I almost cried. I mean, how long have we been pushing this?'

GRAHAM: “We’ve done it — I almost cried. We’ve been pushing this for years… Trump loves blowing stuff up.”



WSJ releases a new doc showing dead Republican Senator Lindsey Graham laughing that he helped Bibi convince Trump to attack Iran and get us into another deadly costly war pic.twitter.com/Ri6URr9ZtJ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 27, 2026

Graham then recounts a conversation with the president from that same morning. 'He's jacked,' the senator says of Trump. 'He said, "Best thing I've ever done." He loves blowing stuff up.' The line that lends the moment its chill is not Graham's verdict on himself but his cheerful report of the commander-in-chief's, delivered as the first casualties were still being counted.

Elsewhere in the recordings, Graham reaches for the grandest possible historical frame, comparing Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, the allied leaders of the Second World War.

It is the analogy of a man who saw the campaign against Tehran not as a policy choice but as a generational reckoning.

A Prediction That Never Came True

The footage also preserves the gap between Graham's confidence and events on the ground. In early March, he predicted Iran's government would begin to 'start losing control of some cities' within weeks, an outcome that never materialised.

In a separate clip obtained by media, Graham laid out the strategy to Jake Sullivan, the former national security adviser to President Joe Biden. 'What we're trying to do is just get a few cities to fall in the next month, get the Arabs more openly involved tomorrow or by the end of the week and just have almost irreversible momentum,' he said.

In early March, Lindsey Graham predicted Iran's regime would begin losing control of cities within "three to four weeks" and that greater Arab involvement would create "almost irreversible momentum."



The prediction ultimately proved incorrect.



Source: Alex Holder pic.twitter.com/Z5qEuZDjft — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 26, 2026

The cities did not fall on his timetable, and the war's course has proved far messier than the swift collapse he forecast.

Holder, in an interview, said the recordings showed how central Graham had been to bringing the conflict about. 'He really was pushing for this war,' the filmmaker said. 'And when the bombs started falling, you can see how happy he was.' He described the senator's influence on Trump as 'consequential'.

The Lobbying Campaign Behind the Strikes

The footage puts intimate detail on a campaign the Journal has reported Graham waged for months. By his own account to the paper, his push began on a golf course shortly after Trump's 2024 election victory, where he reminded the president of the Obama-era nuclear deal and framed confronting Iran as his chance to make history.

Read more Did Mossad Kill Lindsey Graham? Putin Ally's Claim That Israel Wanted to Push Trump Into War With Iran Ignites Online Debate Did Mossad Kill Lindsey Graham? Putin Ally's Claim That Israel Wanted to Push Trump Into War With Iran Ignites Online Debate

Graham told the Journal he worked in concert with the retired general Jack Keane and the former Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen, the trio rotating calls to the White House and placing columns and television appearances likely to catch the president's eye.

'When we compared notes,' Graham said, 'there were not a lot of other voices' making the case for war as forcefully. He also described repeated trips to Israel, where he met intelligence officials who, he said, would 'tell me things our own government won't tell me', and acknowledged coaching Netanyahu on how to sell military action to Trump.

That account, once the boast of a living senator, now reads as a testament left behind. Graham was the last surviving member of the Senate's old guard of defence hawks, and the footage captures him doing the thing he had defined his career around, at the precise instant it finally came to pass.

A Death That Turned Boasts Into Epitaph

Graham died on the night of 11 July, hours after returning from a trip to Ukraine, his office attributing the death to an aortic dissection linked to cardiovascular disease. He was 71. Trump, who led the tributes, said he had spoken with the senator that Saturday evening and that it 'could've been his last call'.

The timing has given the footage a weight its subject could not have intended. Words spoken in the flush of apparent victory now arrive as the final self-portrait of a politician who spent three decades arguing that American power was best expressed through force, and who did not live long enough to be asked whether the war he celebrated delivered what he promised.

Lindsey Graham got the conflict he spent a career pursuing, and the last images of him show a man who, by his own words, almost wept with joy the day it began.