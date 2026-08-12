The late US Senator Lindsey Graham is facing a new allegation from a former sex worker who says she had a paid sexual encounter with him in Washington, DC, in 2015.

Taylor Snider, a trans woman, has spoken publicly about the alleged meeting after Graham's death, saying she previously feared retaliation if she came forward. Her claims have not been independently substantiated.

Taylor Snider Alleges Encounter With Lindsey Graham

Snider discussed the alleged encounter in an interview with Uncloseted Media published this week. She said she was working as a sex worker in Washington, DC, when Graham allegedly contacted her using a Google Voice number after seeing an online advertisement for her services.

According to Snider's account, the meeting took place at the Washington Hilton and lasted about 30 minutes. She described the encounter as routine and said she did not initially recognise the client as the South Carolina Republican.

Snider alleged that Graham paid her $400 (£296.19) in cash before leaving. She said she recognised him about a week later after seeing him on television.

The allegation concerns an encounter that Snider says occurred in 2015. There is no independent evidence presented in the interview establishing that Graham was the person involved.

Former Sex Worker Says She Tried To Come Forward

Snider said she initially decided to keep the alleged encounter private because she valued discretion in her work.

She later reconsidered after becoming more familiar with Graham's political record and his positions on LGBTQ+ issues. Snider said she attempted to tell her story publicly in 2020, around the time allegations involving Graham and male sex workers were circulating online.

She claimed that she subsequently received an anonymous phone call warning her against moving forward with her account. Snider has not identified the caller and did not provide evidence establishing who made the alleged threat.

She said the experience contributed to her decision to remain silent for several years.

Snider Links Allegations to Anti-LGBTQ Record

Snider said her decision to speak after Graham's death was driven by what she viewed as a question of accountability rather than an attempt to expose someone's sexuality.

She also alleged that other sitting members of Congress had been clients during her time as a sex worker, but said she would not identify them.

The claims have emerged against the backdrop of renewed attention on Graham's long political record on LGBTQ+ issues. His public positions have included opposition to same-sex marriage and support for constitutional measures defining marriage as between a man and a woman.

In 2006, Graham publicly backed a proposed constitutional amendment protecting that definition.

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Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, served in the US Senate from 2003 until his death in July 2026 and became one of Donald Trump's prominent political allies.

His death was sudden. A preliminary examination by the District of Columbia medical examiner found that he died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to his office.

Snider said Graham's death was the reason she felt able to speak publicly without the same concerns about potential retaliation. However, her account remains an allegation, and the available reporting does not independently establish that the alleged 2015 encounter occurred.

The claims therefore add a new and unverified element to the public discussion surrounding Graham's personal life and his longstanding political record on LGBTQ+ rights.