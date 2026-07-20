The US State Department, in a 100-page report released Monday, July 20, accused Cuba of running a decades-long campaign to infiltrate American institutions, fuel left-wing militancy, and wage what it called a 'revolution against Western civilisation itself.'

The report, titled 'Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism,' marks a sharp escalation in Washington's rhetoric towards Havana. Released on Monday, July 20, the document alleges that Cuba has conducted one of the most damaging foreign intelligence operations in US history. It claims Havana has infiltrated government circles, cultivated American activists and supported left-wing terrorism on US soil.

Cuba’s assault on the United States was never, at root, a quarrel over economic policy or sovereignty or even ownership of a particular territory.



It was a revolution against Western civilization itself. https://t.co/U2maUaGXXk — Department of State (@StateDept) July 20, 2026

The report frames Cuba not simply as a poor Caribbean state under communist rule, but as a long-running intelligence and ideological operation aimed at weakening the United States from within. It says Cuba's conflict with Washington was 'never, at root, a quarrel over economic policy or sovereignty,' but a broader campaign against Western civilisation.

What Does the Report Claim?

The State Department alleges that Cuba has used a mix of spies, front groups, activists, student exchanges, solidarity organisations, nonprofits and ideological networks to advance its goals.

According to the report, Havana does not separate espionage, propaganda, political influence and support for armed movements in the way US agencies often do. Instead, it claims Cuba has fused those methods into one revolutionary project.

The report also alleges that Cuban influence can be linked 'in some way, shape, or form' to major American upheavals, including the rise of Antifa, George Floyd-era unrest and pro-Palestinian activism on college campuses. Those claims are politically explosive, though the report appears to rely heavily on a Cold War-style interpretation of Cuba's revolutionary history rather than a set of newly revealed findings.

Why 'Western Civilisation' Became the Focus

A large part of the report looks back to Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution and its appeal to Western radicals disillusioned with Soviet communism.

The State Department argues that Cuba offered a different model of revolution: less focused on orthodox Marxist class struggle and more centred on anti-colonialism, race, the Global South and opposition to Western power.

In the report's framing, Havana helped shift revolutionary politics from a class-based movement into a civilisational struggle against the West. It cites Castro's famous line from the Second Declaration of Havana: 'The duty of every revolutionary is to make the revolution,' as a rallying cry that inspired activists far beyond Latin America.

Read more Trump Shares Video Calling for the Arrest and Deportation of Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani Trump Shares Video Calling for the Arrest and Deportation of Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani

Trump Revives Hardline Cuba Pressure

The report comes as Donald Trump intensifies pressure on communist governments in the Western Hemisphere. Barack Obama restored diplomatic relations with Cuba in 2015 after more than half a century of hostility, but Trump later reversed much of that approach and returned Cuba to the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

His administration has again presented Cuba as part of a wider anti-American bloc, alongside countries such as Russia, China and Iran. The new report goes further by arguing that Cuba remains a central connector between foreign adversaries and radical movements inside the United States.