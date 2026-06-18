Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about the safety of Indian seafarers during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, days after three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike off the coast of Oman.

Opening the bilateral meeting, Modi highlighted the contribution made by Indian seafarers to global maritime trade and stressed that their welfare remained a priority for India.

The discussion came against the backdrop of tensions in West Asia and concerns over shipping routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz. Alongside maritime security, the two leaders also discussed regional stability, trade negotiations, defence cooperation, and the overall state of India-US relations.

Trump also used the meeting to underline his support for India, describing the relationship as strong and assuring that the United States would stand by India if needed.

Read more India Demands Answers After Fatal US Military Strike In Sea Of Oman Kills Three Seafarers India Demands Answers After Fatal US Military Strike In Sea Of Oman Kills Three Seafarers

Modi Raises Concerns on Safety of Indian Seafarers

At the start of the meeting, Modi drew attention to the role played by Indian seafarers across international shipping routes and the risks they face while carrying out their duties.

Referring to the deaths of three Indian sailors in a US strike near Oman last week, he said their safety was of utmost importance to India.

'Mr. President, you are aware across the world, Indian seafarers in the hundreds of thousands are working and performing their duties across global maritime trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, and their safety is of utmost importance to us,' Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said he was confident that the issue of seafarers would receive the highest priority during the implementation of the agreement being discussed between the two countries. He commended Trump for his efforts to restore peace in West Asia and expressed confidence that such efforts could contribute to long-term peace in the region.

The leaders also agreed on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, describing it as vital for the global economy. The waterway remains one of the world's most important maritime trade routes and has become a focal point amid regional tensions.

During the meeting, Trump was asked whether he had any words for the families of the sailors who lost their lives. In response, he acknowledged the dangers associated with the profession.

'I heard about that. It's a rough profession. There's no question about it,' he said.

He added: 'This has been happening throughout time, but we work together. We love all of those people.'

Trump also reiterated his position on Iran, stating that the country would not obtain a nuclear weapon. According to the President, Modi shared strong views on the matter as well.

Highlighting Defence Ties and Progress in Trade Talks

The US President used the meeting to reject suggestions that relations between Washington and New Delhi were facing strain. He said India would continue to have a close partner in the White House as long as he remained President.

Trump repeatedly praised Modi and spoke warmly about their personal relationship. He also addressed ongoing trade discussions between the two countries, saying that India and the United States were very close to finalising a trade agreement.

According to Trump, Modi remained a difficult negotiator despite the progress achieved in talks. Although both countries announced the completion of a deal in February this year, it has not yet been formally signed. Discussions have continued amid changes to US tariff policies and unresolved details within the agreement.

The President also made a series of personal remarks about the Indian Prime Minister.

'He's the most beautiful looking man. He looks so nice. He's like an angel, but actually he's a killer,' Trump said.

'He's as tough as they come, but he looks so good. So he gets you by surprise,' he added.

On defence cooperation, Trump delivered one of the strongest messages of the meeting. Asked about the security relationship between the two countries, he said that even without a specific contract in place, the United States would assist India if it came under attack.

He said that if India were attacked, 'we would be there to help', while reaching out to hold Modi's hand.

Trump also suggested that he hoped to visit India in the future.

Following the talks, Modi said on social media that both sides had reviewed cooperation across trade, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties. According to a government readout, the two leaders assessed progress made under the India-US COMPACT framework since their previous meeting in February 2025.

The government said both leaders noted progress in trade discussions and reaffirmed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The readout also confirmed that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit India next week as discussions continue.