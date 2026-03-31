Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, the second lady, is due to give birth to the couple's fourth child, a boy, in late July 2026. This marks the first time in modern US history that a vice presidential family welcomes a baby while in office. In a fresh NBC News interview tied to her new podcast launch, Usha pushed back gently on her husband's viral boast from earlier this month. He claimed he 'persuaded' her into the pregnancy during their vice presidential run.

The Vances, parents to Ewan, 8, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4, announced the pregnancy on Instagram back in January, ending months of divorce speculations, when Usha appeared ringless at events. JD dropped the anecdote at a Michigan rally in Auburn Hills on 18 March, recounting that when considering the vice-presidential slot, he told Usha he wanted a fourth child.

'She said, "Well, you can become vice president, or you can have a fourth baby,"' he grinned to the crowd. 'But I am persuasive because I got both.' The remark went viral on social media, portraying him as the cheeky family man who bends wills with charm alone.

Usha Vance Sets Record Straight on Fourth Baby Decision

Usha, now 40, addressed the topic directly in the NBC interview. She laughed off any suggestion of outright persuasion. 'He did persuade me, in a manner of speaking,' she allowed, 'though I've never closed the door on that.' Growing up with one sibling, she figured two kids would do nicely.

But after the second, something felt off. 'I didn't feel quite done.' Their third child, daughter Mirabel, completed the family beautifully, yet she left a possibility open for more. Over time, her excitement grew. 'I was feeling more and more excited about that possibility.'

She framed it as a gut call, no regrets either way. 'I knew I'd be happy with three, or with four. And so here we are.' It's a rare peek into the second lady's private world. Especially amid the White House glare, where their eldest already ducks cameras at official events.

JD told NBC that the public spotlight unsettles their eight-year-old, who prefers privacy. Their new baby, due in late July, is historically notable. No sitting second lady has given birth in office since the 1870s, if at all in modern times. It is easy to imagine the Oval Office with baby monitors this summer.

The interview plugs her podcast, Storytime with the Second Lady. It launches on Monday via YouTube and Spotify. Guests read children's books in short 10 to 15-minute segments. The aim is to encourage literacy amid America's reading slump. Usha's approach feels deeply personal, blending family into public life without any hint of a hard sell.

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Call it what it may, Usha's announcement lands in the midst of the so-called 'MAGA Baby Boom' rippling through Trumpworld. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed her pregnancy on 26 December, expecting a child with her 60-year-old husband. Katie Miller, podcaster married to deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, followed soon after. Sam Blair, wife of deputy chief James, is due in March.

The Vances fit the pattern perfectly. JD has never shied from his 'childless cat ladies' barbs or preaching family values loud and clear. Their growing family now benefits from top tier military medical care on the taxpayer tab.

Usha brings her own twist. A former registered Democrat until 2014, she calls her politics 'idiosyncratic' and sidesteps rigid lines. Not everyone is persuaded, however. Critics highlight the irony of high-profile baby announcements from elite circles while ordinary households count every penny.

The divorce rumours are long buried. Both Vances dismissed them after the ring incident. Usha's steady presence, from Taj Mahal snaps to Costco runs, tells the real story. As July approaches, the baby watch is set to eclipse the policy grind, promising joyful chaos in the vice president's quarters.