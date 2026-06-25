Back-to-back earthquakes hit Venezuela on Wednesday evening, while California and Japan had their share of tremors, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The four earthquakes were within seven hours of each other.

Venezuela had the most devastating Wednesday with the first quake, technically a foreshock, recorded at a magnitude of 7.2, 23 kilometres (14.3 miles) southeast of Yumare, Venezuela. The mainshock followed 39 seconds later.

Social media was agog with devastation as many Venezuelans shared videos of the earthquakes in various parts of the country, mainly in the neighbouring capital of Caracas.

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez immediately declared the country in a state of calamity.

Read more What Recent Earthquakes in Japan, the Philippines, and Venezuela Reveal About Earth's Seismic Hotspots What Recent Earthquakes in Japan, the Philippines, and Venezuela Reveal About Earth's Seismic Hotspots

California

Just seven hours earlier, USGS reported a notable quake with a magnitude of 5.6, 11 kilometres (6.8 miles) north of Redwood Valley, California.

The earthquake was widely felt in Fort Bragg, a coastal city on the State's Mendocino Coast. It was reportedly the area's strongest quake since 1940. No major injuries or infrastructure damage were reported shortly after the tremors, but it was strong enough to knock over a lot of things in homes, offices, and commercial establishments.

Japan

Less than an hour after reporting the twin quakes, USGS again noted a Magnitude 6.9 earthquake, 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) east-northeast of Kuji, Japan.

Tremors reached the main city of Tokyo. No major injuries or infrastructure damage were reported, but Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi cautioned the public against possible aftershocks.

The government's emergency team has been mandated to put 'people's lives first' when assessing the damage.

Are the Earthquakes Related?

Many people questioned why there were so many earthquakes on Wednesday, raising the possibility that they are all related.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones explained that the quakes were not related as they occurred on separate fault systems and plate boundaries. She also assured that the strong earthquakes happening one after another will not trigger another major earthquake.

It's also part of nature, stated the USGS.

'A temporary increase or decrease in seismicity is part of the normal fluctuation of earthquake rates. Neither an increase nor a decrease worldwide is a positive indication that a large earthquake is imminent,' the earth-science government organisation said.

Outpouring of Support

Venezuela received an outpouring of support from its neighbours.

Brazil vowed to help through President Luiz Ińacio Lula da Silva.

'I instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assess, together with the Brazilian Embassy in Caracas, the situation in the country and the measures of assistance that Brazil can adopt,' da Silva said on his social media account.

Tomei conhecimento, com grande preocupação e consternação, dos impactos causados pelo terremoto que atingiu a Venezuela nesta quarta (24). Instruí o ministério das Relações Exteriores que avalie, juntamente com a embaixada do Brasil em Caracas, a situação no país e as medidas de… — Lula (@LulaOficial) June 25, 2026

Meanwhile, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele deployed government employees to help with rescue and operations.

'At this moment, we have offered assistance to the Government of Venezuela through our Foreign Ministry. 300 rescuers and paramedics, along with 50 tons of equipment, medicines, and essential supplies, are ready to depart for Caracas,' Bukele also said in his official social media account.

En este momento, hemos ofrecido ayuda al Gobierno de Venezuela a través de nuestra Cancillería.



300 rescatistas y paramédicos, junto con 50 toneladas de equipo, medicamentos e insumos de primera necesidad, están listos para partir hacia Caracas 🇸🇻🇻🇪 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) June 25, 2026

US Secretary of State Christopher Landau will also mobilise government resources to help Venezuela with the disaster's aftermath.

'The US stands with the Venezuelan people in the aftermath of this evening's devastating earthquakes. We're in touch with the authorities and mobilizing assistance. May God bless our Venezuelan friends at this difficult moment,' Landaue said in a statement.