Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, has acknowledged that some advanced NVIDIA AI chips may have reached unauthorised users through data centres. Speaking to CNN anchor Jake Tapper on State of the Union on 29 November, Hassett said safeguards would need to be tightened if reports of diversion were accurate.

The interview came six days after NVIDIA's board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive. Huang resigned on 12 November after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at NVIDIA customer Megaspeed. The two are not related.

The exchange added to scrutiny of whether US export controls can keep sensitive artificial intelligence (AI) technology out of China.

Tapper Challenges Hassett Over NVIDIA's China Exposure

Tapper asked how the White House's support for Jensen Huang fitted its stated goal of beating China in the AI race. He pointed to reports that advanced NVIDIA chips had reached China.

Hassett said he had not been briefed on how close Alice Huang was to China. He defended US export policy, which allows older-generation NVIDIA chips to be sold abroad while restricting the company's latest models.

'To the extent that the greatest chips, the latest chips did, a few of them, get over into bad hands or through data centres, that they indirectly got them into bad hands, is something that absolutely that has to be tightened up if that's true,' Hassett said.

Tapper replied, 'Well, you just kind of proved my point.'

Hassett's comments were conditional. He did not confirm that specific NVIDIA chips had been illegally transferred to China, or establish the scale, route or legality of any diversion. Nor did he suggest NVIDIA knowingly supplied restricted chips to unauthorised buyers.

US Had Already Added Megaspeed Entities To Trade Blacklist

Tapper also raised Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had previously said several US agencies backed adding it to the Commerce Department's Entity List, noting that 'Commerce has the pen'. Hassett said the blacklisting 'absolutely hasn't been slow-walked'.

Commerce had already acted. A rule that took effect on 23 November and was published in the Federal Register on 25 November added seven entities to the Entity List, including Megaspeed International Pte. Ltd. in Singapore and related firms in Malaysia and Thailand, citing a risk of diverting advanced computing technology to unauthorised users.

Listed companies need a licence to receive US exports, and applications face a presumption of denial. A listing is an administrative trade restriction, not a criminal finding.

US officials have examined Alice Huang's contacts with people linked to China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), but their views differ. Reuters reported on 25 November that the FBI assessed that available intelligence did not establish she was an officer or asset of Chinese intelligence. Sources said the CIA's view was more qualified and left room for new evidence.

China has rejected the espionage allegations, and no public finding has shown that Alice Huang acted as a spy.

NVIDIA's board said it received input from senior US government officials before reinstating Huang and was confident his return posed no national security risk. Trump praised the decision.

Although Hassett did not confirm a breach, his admission that safeguards may need tightening has added to doubts over whether export controls can stop restricted NVIDIA chips reaching unauthorised users through indirect channels.