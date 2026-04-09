Will Smith is not getting a divorce from Jada Pinkett Smith, despite a viral social media post on Wednesday claiming the Hollywood couple were finally ending their long and complicated marriage, according to publicly available statements and the account that sparked the rumour. The claim, made by an X profile mimicking a celebrity news outlet, spread rapidly before being debunked as coming from a self-described parody page and not backed by any credible reporting.

For context, speculation around Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship is hardly new. Married since 1997 and parents to Jaden and Willow, the pair have spent more than a decade swatting away gossip about infidelity, open marriage, and impending divorce. In 2023, Jada disclosed that she and Will had actually been living separately since 2016, a revelation that reshaped the public's understanding of their marriage but did not amount to a legal split.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are reportedly getting a divorce. pic.twitter.com/B77nRU5Z7B — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) April 8, 2026

The latest round of confusion began when the X account Hoops Crave posted that the pair were heading for divorce. The post was widely shared, in part because it echoed the kind of language often used by real entertainment news accounts. However, a glance at Hoops Crave's bio shows it clearly labels itself as a parody account imitating Pop Crave, a well-known celebrity news brand. There has been no filing in court, no statement from either Will Smith or Jada Pinkett Smith, and no confirmation from reputable media that a divorce is under way.

In other words, the 'announcement' exists only on a joke account. Nothing is confirmed and, based on the record so far, the claim should be treated with more than a pinch of scepticism.

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Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith And A Marriage Under The Microscope

The news came after years of intense public curiosity about what, exactly, holds Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith together. The couple's first major tabloid flare-up arrived in 2011, when Jada was rumoured to have had an affair with singer Marc Anthony. Both dismissed the reports outright at the time, calling them 'false' and insisting their marriage remained intact.

Two years later, Jada gave an interview that appeared to endorse an open relationship, prompting a fresh cycle of commentary. She later walked that back, clarifying that what she prized was mutual autonomy rather than a free-for-all.

'Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so,' she explained. 'This does NOT mean we have an open relationship... this means we have a GROWN one.'

By 2015, divorce rumours had become so common that Will Smith addressed them directly on social media, telling followers he would be the one to announce a split if it ever happened and referring to Jada as his 'queen'. It was a pointed attempt to close the subject, but the speculation never really went away.

Long-Term Separation, Not Divorce, For Will Smith And Jada

The most dramatic turn came in 2020, when R&B singer August Alsina claimed publicly that he had been in a relationship with Jada while she remained married to Will Smith, saying Will had given his 'blessing.' Jada's representatives initially called the allegation 'absolutely not true.' Yet she later brought Will onto her talk show, Red Table Talk, and confirmed that she had dated Alsina during a period in which she and Will were separated.

On that episode, Will Smith described an explicit decision to step back from one another.

'We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy,' he said.

Both later acknowledged that the early intensity of their relationship had faded, but stressed that their family unit remained strong. In his 2021 memoir Will, Smith wrote with some candour about the strain.

'Neither of us wanted a divorce; we knew we loved each other, and some aspects of our union were magical,' he reflected. 'But the structure of the life that we had established was strangling both of us.'

That line, in hindsight, foreshadowed Jada's 2023 admission on The Today Show that she and Will had been quietly separated since 2016. She described a relationship in which romantic partnership had given way to something more unconventional, while underlining that she did not see divorce on the horizon and that the pair would always 'work through' what came their way.

Will has been equally firm on one contentious point. In a 2022 interview with Gayle King, after years of whispers about cheating, he insisted: 'There's never been infidelity in our marriage.' The choice of words was deliberate. In his telling, there have been painful chapters and a formal separation, but nothing he considers a secret betrayal.

Taken together, the record is messy but not especially mysterious. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith remain legally married, have been living separate lives since 2016, and have repeatedly, and sometimes wearily, rejected the idea that a divorce is imminent.

Without court documents, formal statements, or reputable outlets corroborating the latest viral claim, the story of their break-up currently exists only in the imagination of a parody account and the echo chamber that surrounds it.