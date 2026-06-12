The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here, bringing together 48 nations across the United States, Canada and Mexico in the largest tournament the sport has ever seen. With 104 matches scheduled over more than a month of football, fans around the globe are asking the same question: who will lift the famous trophy on 19 July?

Predicting a World Cup winner is never easy. Injuries, form, suspensions and unexpected upsets can completely change the course of a tournament. Yet as the competition begins, betting markets, football analysts and advanced statistical models have identified a handful of teams as the leading contenders.

While defending champions Argentina arrive with confidence and experience, many experts believe the next world champion may come from Europe once again. The debate has largely centred around several powerhouse nations with elite squads, proven managers and world-class talent across the pitch.

Why One European Giant Is Leading the Predictions

Among the leading contenders, Spain have emerged as the team most frequently tipped to win the 2026 World Cup. The reigning European champions have impressed analysts with a squad that combines youthful brilliance and tactical discipline.

Much of the excitement surrounding Spain comes from a new generation of stars who have already proven themselves on the biggest stages. Their midfield remains one of the strongest in international football, while their attacking options offer creativity, pace and goals.

Esta es la lista de todo un país.



ESTA ES LA LISTA DE ESPAÑA.



👥 Estos son los internacionales que representarán a la @SEFutbol y todas nuestras ilusiones en la próxima#CopaMundialFIFA.#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/pZAFzRUg1b — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) May 25, 2026

Among football pundits, Ian Wright and Mark Pougatch were two of the most notable names publicly selecting Spain, while data-driven forecasts from Opta, EA Sports and Goldman Sachs also favoured Spain.

The expanded tournament format could create new challenges, but Spain's depth across multiple positions gives them an advantage as the demanding schedule unfolds.

France, England and Argentina Remain Serious Threats

If Spain are the narrow favourites, France are viewed by many pundits as their biggest obstacle. The French squad boasts extraordinary attacking depth and possesses match-winners capable of changing games within moments.

Several former players and television analysts have predicted France to reach the final, citing their experience in major tournaments and their ability to perform under pressure. The challenge for France may be keeping such a talented squad united throughout a long campaign.

𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒄𝒖𝒏 𝒂 𝒖𝒏 𝒓𝒐̂𝒍𝒆 𝒂̀ 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒆𝒓 🇫🇷🌎



Voici nos 26 Bleus qui représenteront la France à la 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐮 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 ! 🔥#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/CqKUzJpSK0 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 14, 2026

England also enters the tournament with significant expectations. Their squad is packed with talent across every area of the pitch and many observers believe they have the quality required to finally end decades of World Cup disappointment.

Former England captain Alan Shearer has tipped France to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Shearer argued that France possess some of the strongest forward options in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney has predicted an England versus Spain final, backing England to emerge as world champions. Fellow Premier League manager Thomas Frank also views France and Spain as leading contenders but ultimately believes England have what it takes to go all the way. Frank cited England's squad depth and overall quality as reasons for selecting them as his pick to win the World Cup.

Could A Dark Horse Shock the Football World?

Meanwhile, Argentina cannot be overlooked. The reigning champions know exactly what it takes to win football's biggest prize and still possess many of the players who triumphed in Qatar four years ago.

Read more World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Which Matches Are on BBC and ITV? World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Which Matches Are on BBC and ITV?

Although fewer experts expect Argentina to win again, their tournament experience makes them dangerous opponents for anyone.

Every World Cup produces surprises and 2026 could be no different. Brazil, Portugal, Germany and the Netherlands all possess enough quality to challenge for the title if momentum swings in their favour. A favourable draw and strong early performances can quickly transform an outsider into a genuine contender.

The tournament's expansion to 48 teams may also increase the likelihood of unexpected results. More nations will have the opportunity to build confidence through the group stage, potentially creating dramatic knockout-round upsets.

So Who Will Likely Win the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Based on current expert opinion, betting markets and predictive models, Spain appear to hold the narrow edge. However, France, England and Argentina remain close behind, making this one of the most open World Cups in recent memory.

With five weeks of football still to be played, fans may ultimately discover that the team lifting the trophy in New York is not the one most people expected when the tournament began.