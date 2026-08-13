JYP Entertainment has terminated Xdinary Heroes leader and drummer Gunil's exclusive contract by mutual agreement, confirming on 13 August that he has left the South Korean rock band just days after allegations about his conduct toward fans surfaced online.

The announcement came two days after posts involving the musician began circulating on social media. JYP did not provide specific details about the allegations in its statement, instead describing the situation as serious and saying it had held discussions with Gunil before reaching its decision.

Why Did Gunil Leave Xdinary Heroes?

Gunil's departure followed social media posts from an individual claiming to be his former girlfriend. The woman alleged that the musician had privately insulted fans on multiple occasions and shared what she described as an audio recording supporting her claims.

Since then, Gunil has issued an apology and confirmed his departure from Xdinary Heroes. This was quickly followed by an official statement from JYP posted on the band's official X account.

[Xdinary Heroes 건일 향후 활동 안내]



안녕하세요, JYP엔터테인먼트입니다.



항상 Xdinary Heroes를 아껴주시고 성원해 주시는 팬 여러분께 깊은 감사의 말씀을 드리며, 멤버 건일의 향후 활동 안내드립니다.



최근 멤버 건일과 관련된 사안에 대해 당사는 상황의 엄중함을 깊이 인지하고 아티스트와… — Xdinary Heroes (@XH_official) August 13, 2026

JYP's statement did not explicitly confirm the allegations or detail what conduct it was referring to. Instead, the company said it had 'deeply recognised the gravity' of the recent situation and determined that continuing group activities with Gunil was no longer feasible.

The agency and Gunil subsequently agreed to terminate his exclusive contract, with his departure taking effect immediately.

JYP Confirms Xdinary Heroes Will Continue as Five

Despite losing its leader, Xdinary Heroes is not disbanding. JYP confirmed that the group will continue as a five-member band, with Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han and Jooyeon remaining in the line-up.

The company also apologised to fans for the sudden announcement and said it would support the remaining members as they continue their musical activities.

The announcement represents a significant change for Xdinary Heroes because Gunil was not simply the band's drummer. He served as its leader and vocalist and was one of the six musicians who helped establish the group's K-rock identity.

Fans React to Gunil's Sudden Exit

Fans reacted quickly to Gunil's departure and JYP's announcement. Thousands of comments were posted under the original statement, with many expressing support for the Xdinary Heroes drummer.

'I — and honestly, anyone in his place — would have said all kinds of things about people who violated personal space,' one fan wrote. 'What kind of audacity, arrogance, entitlement, and absolute nerve is that?!?!?'

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'Sharing private messages to destroy someone's career is so gross,' another commented. 'Feeding into hate trains based on "anonymous" unverified posts is also gross but in Korean entertainment that never matters. The damage is done.'

Other fans also pointed out that Gunil's departure could affect the band as a whole, considering he played several roles within the group.

'A band without a drummer is like a steamed bun without red bean paste—it's a half-a**ed band,' a fan stated. 'But is there a drummer who plays so solidly that they can carry any session without it sucking? The reason AD's live shows had such high polish was because Goo Geon-il held down the drums so tight.'

Gunil's Role in Xdinary Heroes

Gunil, whose Korean name is Geon-il, debuted with Xdinary Heroes in December 2021 under Studio J, JYP Entertainment's label focused on bands and alternative music.

The group, whose name is derived from 'Extraordinary Heroes', quickly established itself as one of the more distinctive acts within JYP's roster. Rather than following a conventional idol-group format, the members are musicians who have been involved in writing, composing and producing the band's material.

Gunil's role as drummer, vocalist and leader made him a particularly visible member of the group. Xdinary Heroes went on to release projects including 'Hello, World!', 'Deadlock' and 'FiRE', building an international following in the K-rock scene.

What Happens to Xdinary Heroes Now?

For Xdinary Heroes, the immediate priority will be continuing without the person who had served as its leader since debut. JYP has indicated that the band will remain active as a five-piece, meaning the departure does not currently signal the end of the group's career.

The band is also scheduled to continue activities, including its upcoming fan meeting in Seoul. For now, questions surrounding Gunil's departure remain unanswered. JYP has confirmed the contract termination and his exit from Xdinary Heroes, but the agency has not publicly detailed the allegations that preceded the decision.

Until Gunil or JYP provides further information, the allegations remain unverified claims rather than established facts. What is confirmed is that Gunil is no longer a member of Xdinary Heroes and that the group will have to move forward as five members.