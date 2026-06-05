One family's carefully preserved Star Wars LEGO collection was meant to fund future generations. Instead, it became the centre of a legal saga involving franchise takeovers, disputed contracts and allegations over thousands of pounds worth of missing collectibles.

The collection began around 2000 when Mansell's father, now 83, started gathering retired Star Wars LEGO sets and rare minifigures. Over time, the family reportedly spent around £22,000 ($30,000) building a collection that eventually grew to more than 780 sealed sets and roughly 1,200 minifigures.

Star Wars as a Family Investment

As the value of vintage LEGO products surged, the collection became a significant asset. Some estimates placed its worth at around £147,000 ($200,000), although other valuations suggested a much lower figure. Regardless of the exact amount, the collection represented years of investment and planning.

In November 2023, Mansell entered into a consignment agreement with a Bricks & Minifigs franchise in Oregon. Under the deal, ownership of unsold sets would remain with the Mansell family while the store earned a commission on sales.

According to the agreement, unsold merchandise remained the property of Mansell until sold. The contract also stated that the store would be responsible for losses and maintain insurance coverage for the collection while it was under its control.

Store Takeover Fallout

By late 2024, the franchise owners were reportedly considering leaving the business. What followed remains heavily disputed.

Corporate representatives and former franchise operators tell very different versions of events. However, both sides agree that control of the store changed hands in November 2024.

According to accounts discussed in the podcast, the original operators informed company representatives that the store contained Mansell's consigned collection. The former owners also claim they were told the consignment arrangement would be handled following the takeover.

Photographs taken during the transition allegedly showed numerous Star Wars sets still inside the store, many marked with identifying stickers linked to Mansell's collection.

The central legal question quickly became whether those unsold sets remained Mansell's property or whether they somehow became entangled in the franchise's financial troubles.

Legal analysts featured in the podcast argued that ownership, rather than value, sits at the core of the dispute. Even if the previous franchise owed money, creditors generally cannot seize property that belongs to somebody else.

After learning about the takeover, Mansell contacted the new operators and asserted that a large portion of the store's inventory belonged to his family.

He later visited the store carrying a copy of the consignment agreement and requested access to inspect the remaining sets. According to Mansell's account, the request was refused.

Instead, he claims one of the new owners delivered a blunt warning. If the matter went to court, the legal process would be dragged out for so long that Mansell would end up spending more money than the collection was worth.

Mansell says he was effectively told that pursuing legal action would become financially impractical, regardless of whether his claim was valid.

Why the Mystery Still Has No Clear Ending

The dispute eventually reached law enforcement, with Mansell reporting that items from his collection had not been returned.

Police gathered photographs, contracts, inventory records and witness statements. Investigators noted that some photographs appeared to show sets matching Mansell's description still present after the takeover.

However, prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue criminal charges. That decision did not determine ownership or establish that no wrongdoing occurred. Instead, authorities concluded the matter was more appropriate for civil litigation.