A bipartisan House Ethics Committee has recommended that North Carolina Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards be formally censured after concluding he engaged in 'persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct' towards two young female staff members, marking one of the most serious disciplinary recommendations issued against a sitting lawmaker this Congress.

While investigators found no evidence that Edwards made explicit sexual propositions or engaged in sexual contact, they determined that the pattern of his behaviour would reasonably be interpreted as romantic or sexual in nature. The committee concluded that Edwards' repeated actions left both women feeling uncomfortable because of the power imbalance inherent in the employer-employee relationship.

The recommendation matters because a House censure is among the chamber's strongest punishments short of expulsion. If approved by the full House, Edwards would be required to stand in the House chamber while the resolution is read aloud, publicly rebuking his conduct. The committee's findings also reignite debate over workplace standards on Capitol Hill and whether elected officials are held to the same expectations imposed on other employers.

At the heart of the controversy are two women in their early twenties who told investigators they struggled to reject or challenge the congressman's behaviour because he controlled their employment. The Ethics Committee concluded that Edwards either failed to appreciate – or ignored – the effect his actions had on the women, despite their attempts to communicate their discomfort. Edwards has denied that his actions were intended as romantic advances.

NEWS: HOUSE ETHICS COMMITTEE has found "substantial reason to believe" that Rep. CHUCK EDWARDS (R-N.C.) has violated House rules on sexual harassment and hostile workplace.



ETHICS COMMITTEE is recommending a censure resolution.https://t.co/Ep4e0ZcrTH — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 3, 2026

Edwards 'Bought Jewellery and Designer Accessories' for Staffer, Report Finds

According to the Ethics Committee's report, Edwards developed an unusually personal relationship with one of the young staffers that extended well beyond a normal professional working environment. Investigators said he purchased expensive gifts, including jewellery and designer accessories, while also making repeated comments about her appearance and clothing.

The report found that the congressman invited the staffer to private dinners and other one-to-one social engagements that blurred professional boundaries. Although the committee found no evidence of explicit sexual propositions, members concluded that the cumulative pattern of conduct would lead a reasonable observer to interpret his actions as romantic.

Investigators also noted that the staffer did not always feel comfortable rejecting the gifts or invitations because Edwards was both her employer and a member of Congress. That imbalance became a recurring theme throughout the investigation.

Broadway Tickets and 'Scared Lowkey' Text: Second Staffer's Experience

The committee found similar patterns involving a second young female aide, but said the conduct became even more personal over time. Investigators reviewed evidence including expensive presents, spa treatments, Broadway tickets, holidays and handwritten notes expressing affection.

The three page handwritten letter Edwards wrote to one of his staffers telling her she had "written a complex chapter in my heart" @axios previously reported https://t.co/LEH7P3XBrr pic.twitter.com/x8cplCcHd8 — Kate Santaliz (@kate_santaliz) August 3, 2026

One episode that received particular attention involved Edwards arranging for a singer to perform at the staffer's birthday celebration, with the performance presented as coming from 'a special someone'. According to evidence cited by investigators, the staffer later told a friend she felt 'scared lowkey' because she no longer believed Edwards viewed her merely as a father figure.

The report also described late-night personal text messages and occasions where Edwards drew hearts on printed text exchanges or wrote emotional messages to the aide. Committee members concluded these actions reinforced the appearance of a relationship extending beyond normal workplace interactions.

Here's a photo of the puzzle Rep. Chuck Edwards gave one of the female staffers inviting her to attend one of Sandler's comedy shows with him@axios reported on this in May: https://t.co/LEH7P3XBrr pic.twitter.com/8mDdokAJiX — Kate Santaliz (@kate_santaliz) August 3, 2026

Why the Power Imbalance Turned Conduct Into a Scandal

The controversy was driven less by allegations of sexual misconduct than by the imbalance of authority between a senior elected official and much younger employees.

House rules prohibit members from engaging in sexual harassment or making unwanted advances towards subordinates. Although investigators did not conclude that Edwards violated those rules through explicit propositions, they determined his repeated conduct created an environment where the women felt unable to freely object because of his position.

The committee said both staffers attempted to communicate their discomfort but remained in an 'untenable position' because Edwards controlled their careers. Investigators further concluded that his actions amounted to preferential treatment that affected workplace dynamics within the congressional office.

What a Censure Would Mean for Edwards

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Following its months-long investigation, the bipartisan Ethics Committee unanimously recommended that the full House censure Edwards.

The report also criticised the congressman for failing to fully acknowledge the harm caused to the women, even though he cooperated with investigators and admitted that some of his behaviour could be viewed as inappropriate. A censure does not remove Edwards from office or strip him of his seat, but it represents a formal condemnation by the House and carries lasting political consequences. The public reprimand would become part of his congressional record and could damage his standing among colleagues and constituents.

Edwards has maintained throughout the investigation that he never intended his actions to be romantic or sexual. The committee concluded, however, that intent was not the determining issue. Instead, members found that the repeated pattern of gifts, personal attention and emotional gestures crossed professional boundaries and warranted one of the House's most significant disciplinary actions.