Atef Najib, a former Syrian security official who played a key role in the crackdown on early protests in Daraa, has been sentenced to death by a Syrian court.

Najib was convicted of crimes including premeditated murder, torture and crimes against humanity. Unlike several other senior figures tried in the same case, Najib was present in court for the proceedings.

The verdict marks the latest development in the case against one of the former regime's most controversial security officials. Najib has long been associated with the events in Daraa that helped turn local protests in 2011 into a much wider uprising.

Who Is Atef Najib?

Najib is a former Syrian brigadier general who served as head of the Political Security Directorate in Daraa.

Some accounts suggest he was born in 1960 in Jableh, in Syria's Latakia province, and later joined the country's security apparatus. He eventually rose through the ranks before being appointed to lead political security in Daraa in 2008. His position put him in charge of one of Syria's key security branches in the province.

Najib is also a cousin of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, although his own career was built largely through his role within Syria's security and intelligence system.

The European Union previously identified Najib as a former head of the Political Security Directorate in Daraa and accused him of involvement in violence against demonstrators.

Why Did Atef Najib Become Notorious?

Najib became particularly notorious because of his alleged role in the treatment of children in Daraa at the beginning of the 2011 uprising.

In March that year, a group of schoolchildren wrote anti-government slogans on a wall in Daraa. The children were detained by security forces and reportedly subjected to abuse. The incident angered local residents and became one of the early flashpoints of the Syrian uprising.

Najib, who was responsible for political security in Daraa at the time, was accused of being involved in the detention and mistreatment of the children. The arrests helped trigger demonstrations in the city. Security forces responded with violence, and the protests rapidly spread beyond Daraa.

The events became an important early chapter in the conflict that would eventually develop into Syria's devastating civil war.

Najib's Role During the Daraa Crackdown

As head of political security in Daraa, Najib was one of the officials responsible for maintaining government control in the province. The charges against him relate to the violent suppression of demonstrations that followed the initial protests.

A legal analysis by the Syrian Network for Human Rights said the indictment against Najib included allegations of violent repression of civilian protests, arbitrary detention, torture and killings in custody.

The United Nations also said Najib's trial concerned crimes committed at the beginning of the 2011 revolution in Daraa, including the violent suppression of peaceful demonstrations, arbitrary detention, torture and killings in custody.

For many Syrians, his role in Daraa makes him an important figure in understanding how the country's uprising began.

Where Was Atef Najib After 2011?

Najib disappeared from public view after leaving his position in Daraa. Following the fall of the former Syrian government, he was captured by Syrian security forces in January 2025, according to reports.

His arrest eventually paved the way for his trial in Damascus. Unlike several other defendants named in the case, Najib appeared in person before the court. His first public trial hearing began in April 2026, marking a significant step in Syria's efforts to prosecute senior figures accused of abuses during the country's former government.

The proceedings were closely watched because they represented one of the first major attempts by Syria's new authorities to bring senior figures from the previous security apparatus before a domestic court.

🇸🇾 Atef Najib, Assad's cousin and former head of Political Security in Daraa, is on trial in Damascus today.



In 2011, he ordered the arrest and torture of 15 schoolboys, some as young as 10, for writing graffiti. They were beaten, burned, and had their fingernails pulled out.… https://t.co/FmKXyFP3d5 pic.twitter.com/DhiYx3yA3K — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 26, 2026

Atef Najib Sentenced to Death

A Syrian court sentenced Najib to death on 11 August 2026. The court found him guilty of serious offences linked to the repression of civilians during the early stages of the Syrian uprising. The verdict included crimes against humanity and premeditated murder, according to reports on the ruling.

Najib's death sentence is particularly significant because he was physically present for the proceedings, unlike several other senior figures who were tried in absentia. The case has also become part of a broader effort by Syria's transitional authorities to address allegations of killings, torture and other abuses committed during the country's long conflict.

The verdict is likely to remain closely watched as Syria attempts to establish a legal process for dealing with abuses committed during the previous era.

For Najib, however, the ruling brings a dramatic end to the career of a former senior security official whose name became closely linked with the events that helped ignite Syria's 2011 uprising.