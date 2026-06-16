Steven Spielberg's claims that aliens have already visited Earth have drawn a mixed but pointed scientists' reaction this week, with astrophysicists in the UK and Australia stressing that while extraterrestrial life is likely to exist somewhere in the universe, there is still no credible evidence that aliens are on Earth now or have ever been here.

The 79‑year‑old director has been promoting his new sci‑fi film 'Disclosure Day' and, in doing so, has been leaning heavily into the subject that made his name with 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind.' In a recent interview with CBS News, Spielberg said he is 'absolutely' convinced that extraterrestrials have already visited our planet, and may even still be here, basing his view on what he called a lifetime of watching documentaries, listening to testimonies and following US congressional hearings on UFOs.

The comments have inevitably ricocheted through a media ecosystem primed for talk of 'UAPs' and secret files. They have also forced serious researchers into an awkward position they know all too well: engaging with Hollywood‑fuelled speculation without sounding like they are sneering at the public's curiosity.

Scientists: 'A Possibility'

Some scientists are prepared to say that, Spielberg's claims cannot be ruled out entirely. Dr Jacco van Loon, an astrophysicist at Keele University, told the Daily Mail that alien visitors are 'a possibility.' If an advanced civilisation arrived a billion years ago, he noted, they would have found a world with oceans rich in microbial life and largely barren continents.

Dr van Loon suggested that such visitors might not have left obvious traces on Earth itself. Instead, one 'interesting possibility' already discussed in academic circles is that any artefacts could be sitting on the Moon or elsewhere in the Solar System, either as deliberate monitoring devices or simply discarded waste.

Steven Spielberg claims aliens have already visited Earth - now scientists say he might be right https://t.co/PcSfjWgMJv — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 15, 2026

That kind of speculation is about as generous as it gets. Once the conversation shifts from the abstract to the practical business of crossing interstellar space, the mood among scientists hardens.

Dr Thomas Haworth, an astrophysicist from Queen Mary University of London, used the example of Proxima Centauri, the nearest known star with planets. Even travelling at the blistering speed of NASA's Parker Solar Probe, currently the fastest spacecraft humans have launched, the trip would take about 6,500 years, he told the Mail. We use the word 'astronomical' casually, he pointed out, but the distances involved are not just big, they are almost absurd.

Haworth said he is sure life exists somewhere, but the odds that it happens to be on our immediate cosmic doorstep are low. Move beyond the nearest star systems and the distances and timescales only grow, making any visit to Earth harder and harder to square with basic physics.

Why Aliens on Earth Collide With the Laws of Physics

Science fiction, including Spielberg's own work, has long dodged this problem with wormholes, warp drives and other 'faster than light' tricks. On screen, that stuff is fun. In reality, the speed of light remains the universe's hard speed limit.

Dr William Alston, an astronomer at the University of Hertfordshire, told the Mail that 'nothing with mass can accelerate up to or beyond' that speed. In other words, even the most advanced alien spacecraft would be stuck crawling between the stars compared with what the movies promise. Visiting other worlds is not just an engineering headache, Alston said, it is constrained by fundamental physics.

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The only remotely plausible route for an alien civilisation to reach Earth would involve staggeringly long voyages, potentially lasting thousands of years. That would demand colossal resources for little obvious return. Dr van Loon did point out that relativistic effects help a bit: as a spacecraft approaches light speed, time slows down for the travellers compared with those left at home. From the aliens' perspective, the journey could feel shorter.

The catch is brutal. Any crew would effectively lose contact with their origin civilisation, as generations pass back home while they age much more slowly. If they were willing to accept that, and had cracked the problem of surviving for millennia, then yes, a journey to Earth is theoretically imaginable. That is a far cry from saying it is likely.

And this is where scientists' reaction to Steven Spielberg's claims really sharpens. Even if such a trip were possible, they argue, there is still no good reason to think it has actually happened.

Professor Michael Garrett, a leading SETI researcher at the University of Manchester, praised Spielberg's storytelling but drew a hard line at treating it as science. 'Disclosure Day' may be 'a brilliant slice of cinema,' he told the Mail, yet it remains just that: a story.

Garrett reminded that Earth is simply one world among hundreds of billions of planets in the Milky Way alone. The idea that an alien civilisation would cross 'trillions of miles of space,' only to spend its time buzzing military bases and farmers' fields rather than saying hello to a head of state, is, in his words, 'a bit far‑fetched.'

No 'Shred of Credible Evidence' for Aliens on Earth

After decades of searching, researchers admit they have found nothing that counts as robust evidence of aliens on Earth. Radio telescopes have failed to detect any convincing 'technosignatures' from advanced civilisations. Meanwhile, the quality of UFO material remains poor, dominated by grainy footage and anecdote.

'If aliens had genuinely visited Earth, we'd have more than blurry video clips and bar‑room anecdotes to work with,' Garrett said.

Professor Carol Oliver, from UNSW Sydney, offered perhaps the bluntest assessment. Spielberg and many others, she suggested, have a human 'need to not be alone.' Yet 'there is not a single shred of credible evidence' that aliens are visiting us now or have done so in the past, she told the Mail.

Oliver accepts that people are 'undoubtedly' seeing things in the sky they cannot immediately explain. She also agrees that UAPs should be investigated properly. But she argues that critical thinking is often the first casualty when an unexplained light is automatically turned into a visiting spacecraft.

Given the sheer scale of the universe, Oliver said, almost any non‑alien explanation is more likely than the idea that an object in Earth's skies has come from hundreds of light years away. 'You can't just simply give it an alien explanation, because you don't understand it,' she added.

Former Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin has made a similar point about his own supposed 'UFO' experience. Speaking on Reddit in 2014, he described seeing a light travelling alongside the spacecraft on the way to the Moon in 1969. He and his colleagues were, he said, 'absolutely convinced' it was sunlight reflecting off hardware from their own rocket, not an alien craft.

UFO believers were furious when Aldrin later spelt this out on television. But as he reminded them, quoting the late astronomer Carl Sagan, 'extraordinary observations require extraordinary evidence.' On the existence of life somewhere in space, the odds are probably on Sagan's side. On aliens on Earth, scientists are still waiting for the evidence to catch up with Spielberg's imagination.