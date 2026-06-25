Katie Price has revealed that she finally learned why her brief romance with Gareth Gates ended more than two decades ago, saying the singer wrongly believed she had exposed their relationship to the press. Speaking at the launch of her upcoming Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, the former glamour model said Gates admitted he had blamed her for leaking details of their romance, only to discover years later that she had not been responsible.

Price and Gates had a short relationship when she was 21 and six months pregnant with her son Harvey Price, while Gates was 17 and at the height of his early pop success. Their romance became tabloid fodder, although Gates publicly denied they were together at the time. Price said their latest reunion, filmed as part of her new documentary, finally gave both of them the chance to address what had happened.

Speaking at the documentary's launch event, Price reflected on how unexpectedly emotional the conversation became after so many years.

'Imagine meeting someone 25 years ago, and then they sort of ghost you. You don't know why, and then you go forward 25 years, and then you get the answers,' she said.

Read more Harry Styles' Mom Bluntly Compares Zoë Kravitz to His Famous Exes as Baby Plans Accelerate Harry Styles' Mom Bluntly Compares Zoë Kravitz to His Famous Exes as Baby Plans Accelerate

According to Price, Gates had assumed she was responsible for selling the story of their relationship to the media. She insisted she had never done so and said his reaction when he realised the truth spoke volumes.

'The shock on his face and the shock on mine, everyone was like, 'you and Gareth, that was the one that got away!'' she recalled.

It is an intriguing twist to a relationship that has lingered in celebrity folklore for years. Misunderstandings are hardly unusual in the entertainment industry, but this one appears to have shaped how both parties viewed their split for decades. It is difficult not to wonder how differently events might have unfolded had that assumption never taken hold.

Gareth Gates Revisits Katie Price Romance

Gates is among several former partners appearing in Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, which promises an unfiltered look at the television personality's life and the relationships that have shaped it. According to Price, the documentary gives both of them an opportunity to explain their versions of events rather than relying on years of speculation.

The singer's previous comments suggest he has also reflected on the episode with greater openness over time.

When news of their relationship first emerged, Gates swiftly denied they were together. Years later, however, he publicly acknowledged the romance while appearing on the ITV reality series The Big Reunion.

'We saw each other for three or four months, and it was fun. She is a really lovely, lovely girl,' he said at the time.

Gates also explained why he initially rejected reports linking him to Price.

'I denied the whole Jordan thing because I was 17, I didn't want my family to find out about my s** life,' he said.

Looking back, he admitted the decision only made matters worse.

'I guess things wouldn't have turned as messy if I hadn't lied about it. My family, friends, and fans wouldn't have felt as let down, I guess.'

That admission now sits alongside Price's latest account, presenting a fuller picture of a relationship that was overshadowed by media attention almost from the outset.

Katie Price Reflects On Gareth Gates Years Later

Price has spoken candidly about the romance before. During a 2024 appearance on the Anything Goes with James English podcast, she claimed she took Gates' virginity while she was six months pregnant.

The remark generated widespread discussion at the time, although Price defended speaking openly about that period of her life after being questioned by the podcast host.

Her latest comments, however, shift the focus away from the more sensational headlines and towards the misunderstanding she believes ultimately ended the relationship. Rather than revisiting old tabloid stories, Price suggested the documentary offered something she never expected, answers.

Whether viewers see the pair as former sweethearts who simply got their wires crossed or as another example of celebrity relationships being distorted by intense public attention, the conversation adds a fresh layer to a story that has followed both of them for years. Some stuff really does take decades to make sense.

Katie Price: Nothing to Hide is scheduled to premiere on Sky on 8 July.