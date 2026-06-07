Katie Price has publicly declared that she is still with husband Lee Andrews, telling followers she loves him and putting her engagement ring back on in a post shared in the UK on Friday 5 June, days after returning from Dubai where she says he remains in prison. The on‑off display of that ring has become the clearest signal yet of where Price and Andrews stand.

The latest update comes after a chaotic few days in which the 48‑year‑old former glamour model flew to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to secure Lee's release, only to return to London apparently without success. Lee, 43, is said by Katie to be being held at Al Awir prison in Dubai.

The precise nature of the alleged cases against him has not been set out publicly, and there has been no independent confirmation of his legal situation from UAE authorities, so many of the claims about his detention should be treated with caution.

What is clear is that the turbulence in her private life has been playing out in plain sight online. When Katie landed back at Gatwick after the Dubai trip, she was photographed without her engagement ring. On the same day, she appeared to lean into the drama rather than avoid it, bringing Lee's ex‑wife Dina into the mix for an episode of the Katie Price podcast.

The showbiz veteran has since steered the narrative back to her marriage. In her latest post, she uploaded a close‑up of her left hand, wedding finger front and centre, the diamond ring catching the light. Across the image she wrote a simple caption that carried more weight than any lengthy statement: 'I love @wesleeandrews.'

Before boarding her flight to Dubai, Katie had told followers she believed she knew where her husband was being held and what it might take to free him. 'I know he's in a prison,' she said, adding that she had been informed 'if two cases are paid they'll let him out.'

She framed the trip as a fact‑finding mission as much as a rescue attempt. 'I'm going to see if that's true. If he does he gets out and then I need answers and questions to a lot of stuff.'

It is an unusually candid admission from someone who has built a career on airing the messy, in‑between bits of her life. There was no attempt to pretend everything made sense. Instead, she presented herself as a wife still trying to piece together what, exactly, her husband has been involved in.

The Ex‑Wife Conversation

If the Dubai journey suggested loyalty, the podcast collaboration suggested something closer to curiosity and perhaps a touch of wariness. In a now‑deleted clip shared on social media, Katie sat down face to face with Lee's ex‑wife Dina, a fitness coach who has also been pulled into the spotlight by the saga.

Dina told her, 'Well I was basically dating Lee, unfortunately for three and a half years so I know you've probably seen some of my pictures that showed up on social media.' The 'unfortunately' was doing a lot of work.

She went on to say she had largely ignored press requests to talk about him. 'To be honest with you, I really didn't care about responding to reporters and everyone that was messaging me. I mean, just out of respect, if there's anything that I wanted to share and kind of warn her, if anything, it would be woman to woman, you know, face to face.'

Katie Price forms an unlikely alliance with Lee Andrew's ex Dina Taji as they tease explosive podcast following claims jailbird 'conman' received travel ban after forging her signature to take out £200K loan https://t.co/7E5MzEwE7J — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 5, 2026

There was an implicit suggestion that Lee's past might contain details that do not sit comfortably with either woman. The fact the clip was later removed only heightens the sense that lines are still being drawn about what will and will not be discussed in public.

During the exchange, Katie replied that she was 'glad to meet' Dina, a remark that, however briefly, placed the two women on the same side of the story rather than opposite ends of it.

It is worth stressing that beyond Katie's commentary there has been no confirmation from Dubai's authorities that Andrews is in Al Awir prison, nor have details of any alleged charges been made public. Until there is an official record, much of what surrounds his case remains unverified and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Family Life Continues

While their mother shuttled to Dubai and back and reignited speculation about her marriage to Lee Andrews, Katie's teenage children, Junior and Princess, were thousands of miles away in a very different world. The pair headed to the French Riviera, where they were photographed at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Social media posts from the trip showed them mixing with a celebrity crowd that reportedly included Kim Kardashian and Lily Collins. The siblings were joined by Heidi, daughter of Katie's long‑time friend Kerry Katona, who shared a carousel of images captioned 'Life in the fast lane.'

Katie Price shares Lee Andrews marriage update after hinting relationship is ‘over’ https://t.co/05P6OJXz6L — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) June 7, 2026

It was the sort of sun‑drenched content that fills influencer feeds at this time of year, sharply at odds with the stark talk of prisons and unpaid cases dominating their mother's.

The contrast has become something of a theme in the way Price's life plays out, glamorous backdrops and family milestones sitting uncomfortably beside financial troubles, legal issues and turbulent relationships. This time, the focal point is a husband she cannot currently reach in person, a ring that disappears and reappears, and an ex‑wife willing to sit in front of a microphone and hint that there is more to say.

For now, the only firm indication of where things stand between Katie and Lee is that shining diamond on her finger and four words posted to her followers, she still calls him her husband, and she still says she loves him.