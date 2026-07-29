Two Republican congressmen are pushing to secure NASA's funding path as the agency marks 68 years since its founding on 29 July. They argue the stakes have never been higher, with China closing in on its own crewed Moon landing ambitions.

Reps Matt Van Epps of Tennessee and Mike Haridopolos of Florida, both members of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, wrote that 'the United States cannot afford to watch from the sidelines' as Beijing accelerates its space programme. Their warning comes as NASA faces competing budget pressures and a Chinese space programme that has demonstrated rapid, sustained progress over the past decade.

Bill Cleared Committee With Bipartisan Support

The House Science, Space and Technology Committee passed H.R. 7273, the NASA Reauthorisation Act of 2026, during a full committee markup in February. The bill passed with bipartisan backing, signalling that securing America's space leadership remains a shared priority across party lines.

The legislation, sponsored by Texas Republican Brian Babin, reaffirms NASA's Artemis programme and its Moon to Mars ambitions. It also directs new investment in propulsion, deep-space communications and workforce development. Without these investments, the congressmen argue, the US risks falling behind in critical technologies that underpin both exploration and national security.

Babin said the vote marked 'a major step toward securing America's leadership in space for generations to come.' The bill's progress through committee represents the first legislative hurdle cleared, but the real fight over funding lies ahead.

Haridopolos Cites Past Reliance on Russia

Following the vote, Haridopolos, who chairs the Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee, said in a statement that 'America cannot be number one on Earth if we are number two in space.'

He added: 'Not long ago, we depended on Russia to send our astronauts into orbit. Today, America is leading the world again.' Haridopolos noted Congress had already provided 10 billion dollars for NASA the previous year, framing the reauthorisation as building on that funding.

His remarks reflect a broader concern among Republican lawmakers that America's post-Cold War dominance in space cannot be taken for granted. The brief period when the US relied on Russian Soyuz rockets to access the International Space Station remains a vivid reminder, they argue, of what happens when domestic capabilities are allowed to atrophy.

Republicans Mark Nasa's Birthday With Renewed Push

Marking NASA's 68th anniversary on the day of publication, Republican Study Committee members issued a fresh round of statements reinforcing the same message. Babin said NASA has 'helped secure American leadership in aeronautics and space exploration while advancing scientific discovery and strengthening our national security.'

Haridopolos added separately that NASA 'continues to lead the world in exploration, discovery, and innovation,' calling it 'the agency whose greatest adventures are still ahead.'

The coordinated anniversary messaging from Babin, Haridopolos and RSC colleagues shows Republicans treating the timeline as urgent rather than routine. For readers, the practical effect will show up less in dramatic Moon footage and more in satellite contracts, workforce funding and the pace of Artemis missions over the next few years.

1958: The year exploration became policy.



When President Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act on July 29, 1958, it established @NASA as a civilian agency dedicated to the peaceful exploration of air and space. The Act outlined goals for the nation’s… pic.twitter.com/TnK8YkjEXV — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASAJohnson) July 29, 2026

China's Timeline Adds Pressure

That warning lines up with China's own publicly stated targets. The China Manned Space Agency is aiming for a crewed Moon landing before 2030, using the Long March 10 rocket, the Mengzhou crew spacecraft and the Lanyue lunar lander. An uncrewed probe, Chang'e 7, is also due to launch toward the lunar south pole later this year as part of the same effort, according to the agency's published roadmap.

The congressmen tied that competition to national security as well as exploration. They wrote that satellites 'provide critical telecommunications capabilities that allow US forces to communicate securely across the globe in real time.'

Protecting that infrastructure 'isn't optional,' they argued, adding: 'The space race cannot be neck and neck; the United States must dominate.'

Space policy analysts note that China's timeline is ambitious but not unprecedented, and that NASA's Artemis programme remains on track despite budgetary uncertainty. The question, they argue, is not whether the US can reach the Moon again, but whether it can sustain the political and financial commitment to stay there.

Authorisation vs Appropriations: The Real Fight Ahead

Having cleared committee, H.R. 7273 must still pass a vote in the full House of Representatives before moving to the Senate. Committee passage does not guarantee funding on its own, since separate appropriations bills determine actual budget levels each year.

The bill's progress matters beyond Capitol Hill because authorisation and funding are two different fights, and this vote settles only the first. China's 2030 target for a crewed landing gives Congress a rough deadline to measure itself against, and the coming months will determine whether bipartisan committee support translates into the sustained investment NASA needs to maintain its lead.

The practical stakes are substantial. Without adequate appropriations, Artemis mission timelines could slip, workforce development programmes could stall, and critical satellite infrastructure could face delays at precisely the moment when strategic competition is intensifying. The coming appropriations battle, not today's anniversary statements, will ultimately decide whether America's space leadership holds or erodes.