Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are heading for a high-stakes courtroom showdown in California over their former French winery, Château Miraval, with lawyers now fighting over when the trial should take place. The dispute, involving Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and the future of the multimillion‑pound estate, is currently scheduled for 2027, but Jolie has asked for a delay that Pitt's side argues could damage their ability to prove their claims.

The legal war over Château Miraval has been running almost as long as the couple's split. Pitt and Jolie, who married at the Provence property in 2014 after first becoming involved with the estate in 2008, turned the vineyard into a hit brand, with its rosé selling out within hours of launch.

Brad Pitt fights Angelina Jolie's push to delay trial over $164m winery as legal war rages on https://t.co/yDqwb8n9xa — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 8, 2026

When their divorce process began in 2016, Miraval morphed from romantic backdrop to battleground, eventually becoming one of the most contested assets in their breakup. The real rupture came in 2021, when a California judge allowed Jolie to sell her 50 per cent stake to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group.

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Pitt maintains this move breached an agreement that neither would offload their share without the other's consent. Jolie, in turn, has rejected that narrative and accused Pitt of trying to control, and even misuse, the business they had built together. From there, the fight has sprawled across multiple jurisdictions, with each side filing claims, counterclaims and demands for substantial damages.

Why Timing Now Matters in the Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Winery Trial

The latest twist in the Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie feud is less about grapes and more about the calendar. Jolie has asked the court to push the Miraval trial back by nine months, which would shift it to late 2027.

On paper, that is a scheduling tweak. In practice, both legal teams are treating it as a serious strategic move.

According to court filings cited in the case, Pitt's lawyers say they have already lost one important witness, Jolie's former business manager, who has died. Another potential witness is described as possibly too unwell to give evidence.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the exes can’t agree on the start date for their trial in the fight over the French winery Chateau Miraval, which they purchased together while married.



Brad sued Angelina, claiming she sold her stake in the winery without his permission… pic.twitter.com/tPrGoDAH8z — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2026

Pitt's camp argues that every extra month increases the risk that more recollections fade or more witnesses become unavailable, eroding the evidential backbone of their claim.

Entertainment lawyer Sophia Sofferman, founding partner of NTSS Law PLLC, who is not involved in the Miraval case, summed up the underlying reality. 'Disputes over the date of a high-profile trial are rarely about the calendar,' she said.

In her view, when an A‑list legal team asks a judge to move a date, it is almost never because someone has misplaced their diary. Sofferman notes that a delay can be a very deliberate play.

It buys time to gather more documents, to reassess witnesses, to reframe a story that will eventually be told to a jury. It can also, she points out, increase settlement pressure on the other side, simply by prolonging the uncertainty and the cost.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Winery Battle Heats Up as A-List Exes Remain Locked in Bitter Never-Ending Legal Dispute https://t.co/JxF1DS7oNC pic.twitter.com/HXRsvdv2Kb — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 12, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the other party usually digs in to keep the original timetable, arguing that constant slippage is unfair and expensive. Judges, Sofferman explains, tend to look at a cluster of factors rather than just who shouts loudest.

They consider whether the party asking for a delay has acted diligently, whether critical witnesses can realistically be available, and whether slowing everything down would cause genuine prejudice to the opponent rather than mere inconvenience. On that last point, Pitt's team is clearly betting that the loss of a former business manager, and the frailty of another witness, will carry weight.

For Pitt, momentum is the watchword. A case that depends heavily on recollection about years‑old negotiations and internal business decisions can become harder to prove with each passing year. For Jolie, additional time could allow her lawyers to refine the narrative of why she sold to Stoli, sharpen their response to Pitt's allegations of a broken promise, and manage the rolling public relations fallout that shadows every filing in this case.

Château Miraval and the Stakes for Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie

The Miraval fight has always been more than a dry commercial dispute between Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and a global drinks company. The property was the scene of their wedding, the symbol of their shared success and, now, the shorthand for how badly things have unravelled.

Each motion filed in court doubles as a fresh reminder that the former power couple remain locked in a 'never-ending' legal dispute long after the romance ended. Sofferman describes timing in these kinds of celebrity cases as 'not just a matter of procedure, but a critical strategic factor.' That line could serve as a quiet rebuke to anyone tempted to dismiss the current clash as mere diary shuffling.

When witnesses die, or become too ill to testify, the balance of power can tilt without a single new allegation being made. What has not been resolved, beneath the legal tactics, is whose version of the Miraval deal will ultimately stick.

SOUR GRAPES: Brad Pitt's legal team flags deceased witness, ill second witness as Angelina Jolie attempts to push $164M Miraval trial to late 2027. https://t.co/4ch10VTwVT — Fox News Entertainment (@FoxNewsEnt) April 9, 2026

Pitt insists there was a mutual understanding that neither side would sell up without sign‑off from the other. Jolie insists she was within her rights and has accused him of using the business as a tool of control. Until a jury hears the testimony that remains, the truth of those competing claims stays stubbornly out of reach.

None of the core claims about who said what in private negotiations over Miraval, or why Jolie chose the Stoli Group in particular, has been independently verified beyond the court filings and public statements, so they should be treated with a degree of caution. What is clear, from the struggle over a 2027 date alone, is that both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie still see Château Miraval not just as a vineyard but as the stage on which they hope to win the final argument about their shared past.