Tiger Woods is reportedly dividing his time between a Swiss rehab facility and Florida this June as he supports his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, through cancer surgery and treatment.

The 50-year-old golfer, who is facing DUI charges in the US, has been described as 'amazing' in helping Trump, 48, navigate her recovery after she revealed she is battling breast cancer, according to a source quoted by People.

Vanessa announced her diagnosis last month and has been sharing brief updates on social media as she undergoes treatment. On 13 June, she told followers she had been 'recovering from surgery' and was now 'starting the second stage of my treatment,' adding: 'I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward. Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle ❤️.'

The posts did not detail the stage of her cancer or the exact procedures she has undergone, so many of the medical specifics remain unclear and should be treated with caution.

Tiger Woods' Support For Vanessa Trump During Cancer Treatment

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According to the unnamed insider quoted by People, Woods 'has been amazing during Vanessa's recent diagnosis' and has tried to keep her health at the centre of his attention, even while working on his own problems.

The source said Vanessa's illness had shifted his focus, noting that 'Vanessa's needs and issues have taken Tiger's thoughts outside of his own legal, medical and personal struggles, which has been good for him.'

Woods is said to have 'given her a lot of love, even while away working on himself.' a detail the insider framed as evidence that 'it shows he has character.'

None of these character assessments can be independently verified, but they do fit with photographs of Woods travelling between Europe and the United States in recent weeks and with the pair's decision to go public with their relationship earlier this year.

The couple are described as 'optimistic about her treatments and in the coming months battling breast cancer.' Trump is said to be 'anxious but also strong and eager to move beyond.' which will sound familiar to anyone who has tried to keep moving through a serious diagnosis while the world continues to turn around them.

The source added that Trump 'is loved and receiving a great deal of support,' citing the medical care she is receiving. 'With all of the advanced treatments and excellent healthcare facilities around her, Vanessa will continue to receive top-notch care,' they said.

There has been no separate public statement from Trump's representatives confirming the details of that treatment, and neither she nor Woods has directly commented on the People report.

Legal Pressure Mounts As Woods Juggles Rehab And Care

The image of Tiger Woods flying back from a rehab centre in Switzerland to sit beside Vanessa Trump in Florida hospitals sits uneasily alongside the police records now attached to his name.

In March, Woods was charged with driving under the influence after a rollover car crash on Jupiter Island, Florida. Investigators at the scene conducted a sobriety test and administered a breathalyser, which came back negative for alcohol. When he was arrested, however, deputies from the Martin County Sheriff's Office reported finding hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

An affidavit from the incident described Woods' pupils as 'extremely dilated' and his eyes as 'bloodshot and glassy.' Sheriff John Budensiek later told reporters that the golfer showed 'signs of impairment and refused a urinalysis test, leading to charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.' Woods entered a not guilty plea to the charges, which remain before the courts.

Facing criminal accusations and public scrutiny, Woods checked into a rehab centre in Switzerland, where he undertook a six-week programme from April until early May. The decision to seek treatment was not publicly detailed by Woods himself, and the precise nature of that rehab, whether focused on pain medication, mental health, or a combination, has not been spelt out.

On the record, all that exists is the timeline: six weeks in Switzerland, an early May return, and then a brief trip to the United States on 13 May to support Trump during her treatment.

On 12 June, he was again photographed travelling back to his home state, apparently following another stint at the same facility. The suggestion, pieced together from travel sightings and the People interview, is of a man shuttling between continents, trying to salvage his legal and medical footing while showing up for a partner whose own health may be in far more immediate jeopardy.

Woods and Vanessa Trump, a model and the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., began dating in 2024 and made their relationship public in March 2025. It is, by any measure, an early stage of a relationship to be tested by a cancer diagnosis on one side and criminal charges on the other.

What is clear so far rests mostly on court records, police statements and Trump's own social media posts. The rest, Woods' emotional state, the dynamics inside hospital rooms, the strength or fragility of their partnership, comes filtered through unnamed sources and second-hand impressions, and should be read with a degree of scepticism until either of them chooses to speak directly.