Country music star Keith Urban is reportedly devastated after his ex-wife Nicole Kidman was spotted leaving a California airport in a black Ferrari with her new boyfriend, an outing that insiders say has crushed his lingering hopes for a reconciliation.

In case you missed it, the 58-year-old musician and the 59-year-old Oscar-winning actress officially ended their marriage in January after 19 years together. Kidman initially filed for divorce in September last year, citing irreconcilable differences. Their joint marital assets were reportedly split equally, and both parties also reportedly waived the right to spousal and child support.

Ferrari Sighting Reportedly Crushes Any Reconciliation Hopes

Following the finalisation of their split, both stars reportedly began seeing other people. Urban has reportedly kept his romantic situations highly private, allegedly deploying strict non-disclosure agreements to maintain complete secrecy. Kidman, on the other hand, has stepped into the public eye alongside 54-year-old American private equity investor Michael Reinstein.

Sources indicate the pair were introduced through mutual friends and spent the past few months quietly developing their relationship away from glaring lenses.

The discretion seemingly dissolved in July when photographers captured Kidman and Reinstein sharing playful, intimate moments at the luxury Belmond Splendido Hotel in Italy. The two were seen chatting on a balcony overlooking the Mediterranean, relaxing by the pool, and sharing a lingering goodbye.

Later that same month, the relationship rumours intensified significantly when Reinstein was photographed collecting the actress from the Hollywood Burbank Airport in his black Ferrari 296 GTB. She had just arrived on a private jet from New York, making for a rather high-profile arrival that dominated the headlines for days.

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Keith Urban Reportedly Devastated By Ferrari Outing

An insider speaking to the Daily Mail suggested the actress thoroughly deserves to find happiness following her split from Urban. According to the source, Kidman never thought her marriage would fail and tried as best as she could to keep her family intact.

'Her daughters are her best friends, and she seems really content in her life,' the insider stated. They noted she is easy to get along with and kind, adding that she keeps her personal life extremely private.

Watching a former partner move on is rarely easy, and the airport photographs reportedly triggered a strong reaction. According to a source who spoke to New Idea, Urban is absolutely devastated because he allegedly harboured a quiet belief that he and his ex-wife could eventually repair their fractured relationship.

'Up until now, the door had been firmly closed on his relationship with Nicole,' the New Idea source claimed. 'But now he still had hopes there might be a chance at reconciliation. He's absolutely devastated and is going through that feeling of deep loss all over again.'

Keith Urban Now Weighing Potential Revenge Romance

The country singer is now reportedly reviewing his own highly guarded dating life. The New Idea insider suggested that seeing Kidman seemingly moving on is finally permitting him to do exactly the same thing. It is a bit mad how quickly things pivot in the aftermath of a massive public split (though that is just the reality of celebrity breakups).

The source warned observers not to be surprised if Urban soon steps out with a 'revenge romance' of his own, noting that he knows he has to move on. The emotional whiplash of seeing an ex-spouse debut a new partner is tough stuff for anyone to handle. He is now left navigating the romantic fallout while his ex-wife simply speeds off in a literal Ferrari.