Kim Jong Un is exploiting 'global strategic distractions' like the Iran conflict to fast-track North Korea's weapons development, according to a political analyst.

Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test-fire of cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles from the newly developed Choe Hyon-class destroyer, Reuters reported. On Tuesday, North Korean state media KCNA confirmed the test launch from the 5,000-tonne warship off the country's western coast.

Kim Jong Un observed the exercise alongside high-ranking defence officials and naval leaders, assessing the destroyer's integrated weapons command system. The test aimed to train the crew in missile-launch protocols, also to verify the precision of upgraded navigation systems.

North Korea Missile Tests with 'Ultra-Precision Accuracy'

The cruise missiles flew for about 7,920 seconds or 132 minutes, while the anti-ship missiles travelled for 1,973 seconds or about 33 minutes. All the missiles hit their targets with 'ultra-precision accuracy,' according to the report. The test also confirmed the warship's anti-jamming capabilities.

KCNA said Kim was also briefed on the construction of two additional destroyers, the third and fourth Choe Hyon-class vessels, as part of a broader weapons systems plan for the country.

The Choe Hyon-class is North Korea's largest and most advanced warship to date. Named after one of the country's military figures, Choe Hyon, the guided-missile destroyer can be built within 400 days.

Choe Hyon Destroyers in New 'Kim Jong Un-Style Fleet'

Kim Jong Un said the vessel is a precursor to what he called a new 'Kim Jong Un-style fleet,' implying the development and construction of larger, better warships. The Choe Hyon-class destroyer's main armament includes a 127mm naval gun capable of assaulting low-flying aircraft, coastal defences, and enemy ships.

Kim said strengthening the country's nuclear war deterrent capability remains the top priority, alongside developing 'strategic and tactical strike capabilities and rapid-response readiness.' Lim Eul-chul, a professor at South Korea's Kyungnam University, noted the North Korean government's official acknowledgement of the two vessels.

Analysts Weigh in on North Korea's Military Posturing

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'The mention of the third and fourth destroyers suggests North Korea is accelerating the formation of a destroyer flotilla rather than fielding isolated platforms,' Lim told Reuters.

He also noted how the push for weapons development has been fast-tracked to take advantage of 'global strategic distractions' including the Middle East conflict.

'Strategically, the launch of the Choe Hyon-class destroyer represents more than just a technological milestone; it is a declaration of intent,' according to Army Recognition. 'North Korea is signalling that it is no longer content to remain a coastal navy.'

'The construction of this new class of warships, combined with promises to build larger vessels, points toward a vision of power projection and deterrence that extends into the broader Pacific theatre.'

'Kim Jong Un's comments about creating a blue-water operational fleet underscore an ambition to confront US and allied forces far beyond the Korean Peninsula, challenging regional maritime security dynamics,' it added. 'The Choe Hyon-class destroyer embodies North Korea's pivot towards a sophisticated, multi-domain navy capable of conventional and nuclear operations at sea.'

Kim Jong Un called on the US to respect North Korea's present nuclear position, in a message to Washington last February. 'Whether it's peaceful coexistence or permanent confrontation, we are ready for either, and the choice is not ours to make,' he stated per the BBC. He added that 'there is no reason why we cannot get along well,' but that depends entirely on 'the attitude of the United States.'