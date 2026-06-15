Prince Harry is facing fresh claims of strain with the Royal Family ahead of his reported return to the UK, after a late-May 2026 report said Frogmore Cottage is set for another round of renovation.

According to Closer, the plans have landed badly with the Duke of Sussex, who is said to view the move as a pointed slight at a time when he is trying to make arrangements for Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to feel secure during visits to Britain. The claims remain unverified, but they add another layer to a relationship already described as brittle.

The news came after Harry was also said to have been left out of Peter Phillips' wedding, a snub that has fed the wider sense of distance between the Sussexes and the rest of the family. Frogmore Cottage has long been more than a line item in a royal property spreadsheet. It was originally given to Harry and Meghan by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 2018, before the couple were later asked to move out three years ago.

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Prince Harry And The Frogmore Cottage Fallout

According to Closer, Harry did not see the renovation plans as a routine upkeep decision. Instead, an unnamed source claimed he took the work as a symbolic rejection, especially as he had supposedly been hoping to smooth things over with his family before his next UK trip.

'This is a huge slap in the face for Harry,' the source said.

So! All material stuff! If the WHOLE USA🇺🇸 MILLIONS of citizens accept The USA WHITE HOUSE turned into a CARNIVAL🎡with a FELON😂😂:

the Prince OK!



"Prince Harry Hit With ‘Huge Slap in the Face’ Over Frogmore Cottage Shake-Up" - Morning Honey #SmartNews https://t.co/3rqymOk3mh — Rosie Linzy-Coleman (@rcolema75) June 14, 2026

That same insider claimed Harry had been focusing on creating a safe and welcoming base for Meghan and their two children when they are in England. Harry had made some progress in his relationship with King Charles III, only for the Frogmore news to complicate matters again.

'How are they not supposed to take that personally?' adding that Harry accepts the property does not belong to them now, but still feels a sense of attachment to it because it was given to them by the late Queen and, in the source's words, they had 'poured their heart and soul into making it a beautiful home.'

This little shack given to Harry & Meghan (that Oprah was shocked by how tiny it was)will be subdivided into 2 homes.

It is 5,089 sq ft-5 bedrooms,4 bathrooms,a nursery, kitchen, and living areas Situated within 33 acres of private, landscaped gardens adjoining Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/hqlBHYexeQ — Deanna (@ARamblingRoyal) May 28, 2026

The Sun reported that Frogmore Cottage is due to undergo extensive renovation work, with the customisations made during the Sussexes' time there to be removed. The property is also expected to be divided back into two smaller units, closer to its earlier layout before it was turned into one larger home.

The same report said that the former Prince Andrew was offered the property, but declined it because he 'thought it wasn't the right fit for him to move in.'

That detail has only sharpened the sense, at least in these reports, that the cottage is being recast as a royal asset rather than a Sussex home. Whether that is practical housekeeping or something more pointed depends on who is doing the talking.

Prince Harry And The Meaning Of Home

Closer went further, claiming Harry saw the move as 'orchestrated' and emotionally loaded. In that telling, the renovation was not just about restoring a house but about ensuring the Sussexes had no real place to return to when they next come back to Britain.

The insider said Harry and Meghan believed the decision made no financial sense and read it as 'sheer pettiness.' They pointed to the couple's own investment in the property during their stay, saying they spent £2.4 million on personal expenses and added features including a yoga studio, a copper bathtub and modern interiors designed by Vicky Charles from the Soho House team.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exile Deepens as Family Works to Wipe 'Any Trace' of Couple From Frogmore Cottage 6 Years After Exit: Source https://t.co/iKXwrhDFX9 pic.twitter.com/ueGuRlPcvD — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 9, 2026

That money, was part of what makes the current reports sting. If Harry and Meghan poured significant time and capital into making the cottage feel like a family home, then the idea of stripping those changes out would inevitably feel personal. The insider said Meghan was closely involved in the interior design and that it was impossible not to take the matter to heart.

There is, of course, a limit to what can be confirmed from these claims alone. The story is built around unnamed sources and press reporting, not a formal statement from the Palace or from the Sussexes.

Even so, the shape of it is hard to miss. A property once presented as a wedding gift is now at the centre of another royal argument, with Harry said to be reading the move as a loud show of disrespect rather than a simple renovation schedule.