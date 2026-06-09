Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at the centre of fresh claims over Frogmore Cottage, after reports in the UK said the royal household is considering reversing the renovations they made to the Windsor home. The alleged move, if it goes ahead, would come weeks before Harry is expected back in Britain in July and has reportedly been taken by the Sussexes as a pointed slight.

The news came after years of tension between the couple and the Royal Family, and after Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 before settling in Montecito with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Frogmore Cottage was their first UK home as a married couple and the place where Archie was brought home as a baby, which is part of why the property still carries so much emotional baggage for them, whether anyone in the Palace wants to hear that or not.

Reports first published last month said plans were being considered to undo the £2.4 million renovation carried out when the Sussexes moved in, with options said to include restoring the house to a more traditional layout. The cottage, a Grade II listed property in Windsor, was gifted to the couple by the late Queen as a wedding present, and the public money spent on the refurbishment had already made it one of the most scrutinised royal homes in recent memory.

A source said the house has 'been empty for three years' and suggested that removing 'any trace of Harry and Meghan' might make it more appealing to someone within the royal household. Nothing in the material shows a formal Palace announcement, so this should be read as a report about plans being discussed rather than a confirmed demolition order. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

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Harry, Meghan And The Meaning Of Frogmore

For Harry, the issue appears to be less about bricks and mortar than what the house represents. He sees the proposal as a 'huge slap in the face' because he had hoped to bring Meghan and the children back to England this summer and stay at Frogmore.

He is said to believe the family poured 'their heart and soul' into making the place their own, which is not hard to understand given the scale of the refurbishment and the personal meaning attached to it.

The couple's renovation work reportedly included turning the property from five residential units into one family home, adding a yoga studio and a copper bath, and employing interior designer Vicky Charles, who worked with the Soho House group.

Final traces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be wiped from Frogmore Cottage as $2.8M revamp is reversed 3 years after eviction https://t.co/QKMkCJ6z1j pic.twitter.com/7or4P7vyaH — TheProfit (@frank_rosh) June 8, 2026

Harry later repaid the £2.4 million cost from his personal finances, which matters because it undercuts the neat little fantasy that taxpayers were left carrying the entire burden forever. Still, the money trail has not stopped the cottage from becoming a symbol in the wider family row.

The supplied report says Harry and Meghan believe the move is being driven by 'sheer pettiness' and that it can only mean certain family members want to close the door for good. That is their interpretation, not a confirmed fact, but it does capture the mood around the issue.

For a couple already sensitive to slights, a change to the house they once called home is not going to look like a routine estate decision. It looks personal. Maybe it isn't, but that is the point of all this mess.

Royal Timing And A Familiar Pattern

The timing has made matters worse. Harry is due back in the UK in July, and reports have suggested he may be trying to create conditions for a smoother family reunion, including one with King Charles. Against that backdrop, even a property decision can feel like a signal, especially when the couple are already wary of how they are discussed inside the institution they left behind.

The source material also says that palace staff would not see any obligation to update Harry or Meghan on changes to a Crown property now that they no longer occupy it. That may be true, and it is certainly consistent with how the monarchy tends to operate.

Yet there is still a human sting here. Frogmore was their first shared home in Britain, and for better or worse, it remains one of the few places that still carries the couple's own stamp.

Harry and Meghan have not commented publicly on the reports, and the Palace has not set out a detailed position. Until there is a formal statement, the story sits in that uncomfortable royal space where official silence, family grievance and tabloid interpretation all blur together.