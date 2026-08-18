Dennis Schröder has become the second most traded player in NBA history after being sent from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal for Tre Mann and cash considerations.

The move is the ninth trade of Schröder's 13-year career, placing him behind only Trevor Ariza, who was dealt 11 times. Charlotte will be the German guard's 12th NBA team once the deal is finalised, leaving him one short of Ish Smith's record of 13 franchises.

Schröder revealed that he had anticipated the move for several weeks and believes the Hornets are a strong fit. 'I've known for a month. I think it's a better situation for me from a sporting perspective,' Schröder said.

Seeking a Defined Role in the Backcourt

Schröder's brief stint with the Cavaliers created a crowded backcourt alongside high-usage guards such as James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. Whilst he helped Cleveland reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season, he often found himself squeezed out of the rotation in order to give way to the two stars, particularly in crunch time.

'When you have two legends in your position who bring the ball up the court and play a lot of isolation, then it's just difficult,' Schröder explained.

In Charlotte, the point guard position remains open following the departure of Lonzo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves last month. That vacancy offers Schröder a clearer path to consistent minutes.

He is projected to become the primary backup point guard behind possible starter Coby White. Depending on head coach Charles Lee's plans, Schröder could even find himself in the starting line-up if Lee opts to use White in his usual role as a spark plug off the bench.

Veteran Presence and German Links

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Schröder's arrival adds experience to a young Hornets roster.

He has also expressed enthusiasm about taking on a mentorship role for incoming rookies Christian Anderson Jr and Hannes Steinbach.

Both prospects have spent time in the German national team set-up, giving them an immediate connection with the current ball captain of the German national team.

Schröder recalled that he would have benefited from an experienced voice during his own transition into the league and is keen to offer that same support to his young countrymen as they adapt to the demands of the NBA.

His transition to Charlotte is further eased by familiarity in the organisation. Schröder has previously worked with executive vice president Jeff Peterson and head coach Charles Lee during his early years in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks.

Cap Relief and Flexibility for Cavaliers

From Cleveland's perspective, trading Schröder was primarily a cap-clearing move. The Cavaliers shed roughly $6.8 million from their salary cap by moving his contract in exchange for Mann's smaller salary.

The additional room under the NBA's luxury tax apron provides Cleveland with flexibility to complete roster adjustments, including ongoing contract negotiations with key personnel and potential additions ahead of the upcoming season.

Across 70 appearances last season, split between the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland, Schröder averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 assists in 24.2 minutes per game. Now embarking on his 12th team after 13 years in the league, he is expected to give Charlotte a steady point guard option, defensive effort and veteran leadership.