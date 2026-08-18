O.J. Brigance, the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker who became one of the organisation's most inspirational figures during a 19-year battle with ALS, has died at 56.

The Ravens announced his death on Monday, bringing an end to the remarkable life of a Super Bowl champion who continued to influence the team long after his playing career ended.

O.J. Brigance Cause of Death and ALS Battle

Brigance was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2007 at the age of 37. He was initially given an estimated two to five years to live but went on to survive for nearly two decades with the progressive neurological disease.

The Ravens said he died following his long battle with ALS. As the disease progressed, Brigance lost his ability to speak and relied on eye-tracking technology to communicate. Despite those limitations, he remained involved with the organisation and became a powerful source of encouragement for players and staff.

Ravens Mourn 'Beloved Legend' O.J. Brigance

News of O.J. Brigance's death prompted an emotional response from the Baltimore Ravens. Owner Steve Bisciotti described him as a 'beloved legend, mentor and man,' while general manager Eric DeCosta said Brigance embodied what it meant to 'live like a Raven.'

Former Ravens coach John Harbaugh had previously referred to Brigance as 'the strongest man in the organisation.' His influence extended well beyond his role with the team, with generations of Ravens players speaking about the encouragement he offered during difficult moments.

Ray Lewis and Ed Reed Paid Tribute to Brigance

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Brigance's impact was particularly evident in the words of former Ravens stars Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

When Lewis received the Lamar Hunt Trophy after Baltimore won the AFC Championship in January 2013, he looked towards Brigance and called him his 'greatest motivation.' Reed also recognised Brigance during his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech in 2019, crediting him with helping him become a great professional.

Those tributes reflected the role Brigance continued to play within the Ravens organisation after ALS had ended his playing career.

O.J. Brigance's Super Bowl and Grey Cup Legacy

Brigance was already a decorated football player before his ALS diagnosis. He won the Grey Cup with the Baltimore Stallions in 1995 before joining the NFL and eventually becoming part of the Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team.

In Baltimore's Super Bowl XXXV victory over the New York Giants, Brigance recorded the Ravens' first tackle of the game on the opening kickoff. He remains the only player to have won both a Grey Cup and a Super Bowl for the same city.

Brigance Brigade Foundation Supported ALS Families

Following his diagnosis, Brigance and his wife, Chanda, established the Brigance Brigade Foundation to support people and families affected by ALS. The organisation raised millions to help 'equip, encourage and empower' those living with the disease.

Brigance also continued communicating his experiences with ALS. In a 2023 reflection, he wrote about the opportunity to assist others facing similar difficulties, reinforcing the role he had taken on as an advocate for people living with the disease.

His death at 56 closes a 19-year chapter defined not only by ALS, but by his enduring place within the Baltimore Ravens community.