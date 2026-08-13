Rep John Larson's primary election loss may not end his re-election bid after all. The Working Families Party endorsement gives him a possible route onto Connecticut's November ballot. The 14-term Democrat has not said whether he will use it after losing to Luke Bronin on 11 August.

With 99% of votes tallied by the afternoon of 12 August 2026, Bronin had about 54 per cent to Larson's nearly 33 per cent. A Larson campaign spokesperson had no comment on 12 August 2026 about whether he would stay in the race or when a decision might come.

Working Families Party Endorsement Offers Ballot Lifeline

The Working Families Party endorsed Larson in May, before the Democratic primary. The progressive organisation can give endorsed candidates a separate ballot line in Connecticut. As of 13 August, its candidate page still listed Larson for the US House in District 1.

That leaves Larson eligible to appear under the party's banner in November if he chooses to continue. His campaign has not announced such a move. Larson also declined before the primary to rule out using the WFP line.

Larson has previously appeared on the party's ballot line through cross-endorsement. This year, however, he would be running after losing the Democratic nomination if he chooses that route. After conceding on election night, Larson said, 'the people have spoken'. He said he would continue serving in Congress through the end of his term while opposing President Donald Trump's administration.

Connecticut's filing calendar sets the next key deadline. The secretary of state lists 2 September at 4:00pm as the deadline for minor-party nominations with statewide ballot access.

Bronin Sweeps 25 Towns as Larson Weighs Third-Party Run

Bronin had beaten Larson for the Democratic endorsement at the district convention in May. The former Hartford mayor defeated Larson across most of the district, winning 25 of its 27 towns while Larson carried East Hartford and Hartland.

Bronin's campaign argued Democrats needed generational change in Washington. The contest included four Democratic candidates. State Rep Jillian Gilchrest received about 8 per cent of the vote, while Hartford Board of Education member Ruth Fortune received nearly 5 per cent.

Federal Election Commission filings showed Bronin had raised more than Larson through 22 July. Outside groups also spent heavily in the race, backing both candidates. Bronin will face Republican physician Amy Chai in the 3 November general election. If Larson uses the WFP line, he would run against the Democratic and Republican nominees.

Larson Becomes Seventh House Democrat To Lose 2026 Primary

Larson, 78, was first elected to Congress in 1998. He has represented the Hartford-area district for 14 terms. His defeat made him the seventh House Democrat to lose a primary during the 2026 election cycle.

The result also marked the first time in modern Connecticut history that a sitting US House member lost a primary. Larson's defeat ended his bid for a 15th Democratic nomination.

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Connecticut has seen a primary loser return to win a general election before. In 2006, Joe Lieberman lost the Democratic Senate primary to Ned Lamont. He then won the November election on a separate third-party line.

Unlike Lieberman, Larson has a pre-existing WFP endorsement from before the primary. If he is to run on that line, he must commit before the 2 September filing deadline. The party still lists him as a candidate, but a decision has not been announced.