Legal experts are questioning whether online retailers should flag suspicious combinations of purchases after prosecutors linked singer D4vd to body bags and other equipment allegedly used in the disposal of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains.

The items, including chainsaws, shovels, and a burn cage, were reportedly ordered through online marketplaces, including Amazon and Home Depot, following Hernandez's tragic killing in California.

D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, faces severe charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, and mutilation of a corpse, though he has pleaded not guilty through his defence team.

With one of Amazon's best-selling body bags priced at just $24.43, the case has ignited an intense international debate over e-commerce accountability, the ease of acquiring sensitive items online, and whether digital platforms should monitor alarming purchase patterns.

Amazon Cadaver Bags Pulled Into D4vd Murder Allegations

A Los Angeles Police Department detective testified that, in the days and weeks after Celeste was killed, Burke ordered multiple chainsaws, cadaver bags, shovels and a so-called burn cage from online marketplaces, including Amazon and a major home improvement retailer.

An LAPD forensic analyst told the court that traces of blood were found in Burke's garage, where detectives believe Celeste's body was cut up.

According to investigators, Burke ordered three chainsaws, but officers recovered only two, and laboratory tests on those tools came back negative for blood. The burn cage was never opened, officials added in their testimony, leaving a grim question mark over how far any plan to destroy remains may have progressed.

By arranging for all of that equipment to be shipped directly to his address, Burke 'did prosecutors a favour', legal commentators said.

The order history provides a detailed record of dates, items and delivery locations, which can be set alongside the timeline of Celeste's disappearance and the eventual discovery of her remains.

According to the Los Angeles Times, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani suggested the pattern of purchases could bolster a first-degree murder case by suggesting planning, not panic. In his words, when jurors look back at that shopping list, 'in hindsight, it looks super suspicious'.

The $24 Amazon Cadaver Bag and Its 'Legitimate Uses'

The Amazon cadaver bag drawing particular scrutiny is the 'Primacare BB-3201 Body Bag Stretcher Combo', currently one of the platform's best-selling body bags. It costs about $24.43 and is advertised as leak-proof and 'impervious to blood', with eight handles and a listed capacity of up to 300 pounds.

The product description says it can be used to transport goods or carry supplies for hiking, but also notes it is suitable for 'decomposed body transfer if needed'. The company lists a dozen popular cadaver bags in the same category, nearly all designed for moving human remains or animal carcasses.

Most such items are bought by hospitals, funeral homes or coroners' offices. Yet on Amazon, anyone with a credit card and a few spare minutes can add them to their basket for less than $50.

Legal experts say that might seem unsettling but is, in itself, entirely lawful. Rahmani compared cadaver bags to everyday items that also show up in drug prosecutions, such as scales, glass vials, needles and plastic baggies.

'I can buy pipes. I can buy a scale. I can buy baggies. I can buy vials. I can buy needles, is the DEA going to show up at my house if I buy all that stuff?' he asked, arguing that retailers cannot be expected to infer criminal intent from legal purchases.

Another former Los Angeles County prosecutor, Dmitry Gorin, said he found it 'hard to believe that body bags are offered for purchase' in the same way as camping gear or kitchen knives. Even so, he agreed that the law draws a clear line between selling a lawful product and participating in a crime.

Both he and Rahmani said there is no basis, on current facts, for criminal charges against Amazon over its cadaver bag listings.

An Amazon spokesperson did not respond to questions about the products, and Burke's lawyer, Blair Berk, declined to comment on what, if anything, her client bought online after Celeste disappeared.

How Amazon Cadaver Bags Turn Into 'Murder Kit' Evidence

The way detectives say they pieced together Burke's online spending is familiar to anyone who follows digital forensics. During a five-day preliminary hearing, LAPD officials testified that searches of Burke's phone and computers revealed he had bought many of the suspected dismemberment tools online, sometimes using aliases.

They did not claim to have recovered every item or to know precisely which tool was used on which part of Celeste's body, but they set out a sequence: abuse allegations, a killing inside a Hollywood home, orders for chainsaws and cadaver bags, and finally the discovery of mutilated remains packed into bags in his car.

Burke's defence team did not dispute the purchases and did not move to have the body mutilation charges thrown out at this stage. Legal observers say that decision suggests they intend to argue over what the items prove, rather than whether he bought them at all.

Gorin predicted that prosecutors will frame the online orders as circumstantial proof of intent, telling jurors that even without an eyewitness or a clear cause of death, the digital trail points to a planned killing. In his assessment, 'the prosecution will argue this circumstantial evidence is proof that Burke killed the victim despite not having a single eyewitness to the act.'

Experts also note that Burke was on law enforcement's radar long before anyone looked at his Amazon basket. Police interviewed him in February 2024 after Celeste was reported missing from her home in Lake Elsinore, a year before her body was found. When her remains were discovered in the boot of his car at a tow yard in September 2025, that pre-existing link helped justify deeper searches of his devices.

Investigators did not recover the chainsaw they believe was actually used, and some tests came back negative for blood, leaving gaps that prosecutors will need to bridge with inference.

'Does Amazon Even Care?' and Should It?

Defence attorney and former prosecutor Joshua Ritter questioned whether online marketplaces should flag accounts that buy combinations of items that, taken together, look like tools for a serious crime.

'If he bought a cadaver bag, along with a chainsaw, there's a bunch of stuff you could see so clearly that something bad could be happening, does Amazon even care?' he asked.

There is no evidence any retailer raised concerns about Burke's purchases, and experts stress there is currently no legal duty to do so. D4vd, a 21-year-old musician known for the viral track Romantic Homicide and a song linked to Fortnite, is charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and mutilation of a corpse.

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Prosecutors say he sexually abused Celeste for years, then killed her at his Hollywood home in April 2025 after she threatened to report him. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and denied wrongdoing through his legal team.

Police later found Celeste's dismembered remains in September 2025, stacked inside body bags in the boot of Burke's car at a tow yard. A preliminary hearing held last month pulled Amazon's cadaver bag sales into the spotlight, as detectives laid out a disturbing online shopping trail.

But the experts also acknowledged that the retailer's legal responsibility would be difficult to establish. Legitimate customers may need body bags, chainsaws or heavy-duty containers for entirely lawful reasons, and a vendor cannot reasonably treat every unusual basket as proof of a crime.

For prosecutors, ordering the equipment directly to Burke's home may have created a damaging paper trail. For the defence, the purchases remain part of a case built largely on circumstantial evidence, with no eyewitness to the killing and no definitive public account of exactly how Hernandez died. The court must now decide how much weight that trail deserves.