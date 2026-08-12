President Donald Trump was secretly smuggled from Air Force One into a catering truck and transferred to a smaller military jet as he left a NATO summit in Turkey last month, US reports have revealed, following detection of a credible Iranian threat to fire a missile at his aircraft.

The elaborate deception left journalists and some White House staff on the presidential plane as unwitting decoys while Trump flew separately to Britain. The White House has declined to confirm the switch, which occurred on 8 July after the summit in Ankara.

Trump had publicly called himself Iran's 'number one target' during the event.

The Secret Transfer via Catering Truck

According to accounts from other outlets, Trump boarded the older blue-and-white Air Force One in full view of television cameras at Ankara airport, waving as he ascended the stairs. Minutes later he and a small group of aides exited through a door on the opposite side into an elevated airport catering truck normally used for loading meals.

The truck was then lowered and driven across the tarmac to a nearby Air Force C-32A, a modified Boeing 757 often employed by senior officials. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth boarded the C-32A separately via external stairs to preserve the appearance of a routine departure.

Journalists and remaining staff who boarded Air Force One were instructed to close their window shades for takeoff and remained unaware the president was not aboard.

The decoy jet departed using the Air Force One call sign while the C-32A flew under the call sign Reach 18 with tracking systems reportedly switched off.

Details of the Iranian Threat and Security Rationale

US officials told partners that intelligence had identified a credible Iranian plot involving a missile strike against the presidential aircraft, prompting the rapid organisation of the ruse.

The threat emerged against the backdrop of renewed US military action against Iran following the collapse of negotiations.

Trump arrived in Turkey on a new Boeing 747-8 donated by Qatar, valued at $400 million (£296.1 million), but announced he would return on the legacy Air Force One for old time's sake. In reality the older jet served as the visible decoy.

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Similar deceptions have occurred rarely in presidential history, though never with the press corps left entirely in the dark until after the fact. Officials familiar with the matter described the move as an unusual but necessary response to the specific intelligence warning. No missiles were fired during the departure.

Reunion at RAF Mildenhall and Continuing Concerns

Upon arrival at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk the president was reunited with the media pool after transferring back onto the older Air Force One in secret before being seen descending in view of reporters.

He later moved to the Qatari-donated jet for the final leg to the United States. During the NATO summit Trump had remarked that he remained Iran's top target, telling reporters he faced a threat all the time.

As of 12 August 2026 the administration has offered no official confirmation of the catering truck manoeuvre or the decoy flight, though White House spokespeople have emphasised the security measures protecting the president.

The episode underscores the personal risks accompanying the ongoing confrontation with Tehran.