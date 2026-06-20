Mark Milk, a South Dakota man whose life sentence was commuted by Kristi Noem, now faces federal charges tied to the death of his 14-year-old niece, McKenna Wendel.

Federal authorities in Iowa announced charges after a months-long investigation into Wendel's disappearance and death in March. The case has drawn fresh attention to South Dakota's clemency and parole system because Milk had been serving a life sentence for manslaughter before Noem changed the sentence.

Prosecutors have not released the full autopsy findings, and the charges remain allegations until proven in court.

Federal Charges Follow A Cross-State Investigation

The US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa scheduled an 18 June 2026 press conference in Sioux City to announce charges related to Wendel's death. The advisory said US Attorney Leif Olson would be joined by Ron Parsons, the US Attorney for South Dakota, Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, and Mike Hockett of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. That line-up reflected a case that had moved across local, state, and federal boundaries.

According to ABC News, which cited the federal indictment, Milk, 51, faces allegations that he transported a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, possessed cocaine that led to McKenna's death, and conspired with another man to destroy evidence.

Mark Milk, 51, Noem, commuted his sentence.



He's been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old McKenna Wendel. pic.twitter.com/rbtZrtFruc — 0HOUR1 (@__0HOUR1_) June 18, 2026

The same report said the indictment accused Jon Rogness, 38, of Brookings, of acting as an accessory to help Milk avoid prosecution. The indictment was not posted on the DOJ website at the time of writing.

The Associated Press reported that Wendel was reported missing on 13 March and was last seen alive in Sioux Falls early on 14 March. Her body was found outside Brookings on 19 March, about an hour north of Sioux Falls.

Authorities have said an autopsy was performed, but Leif Olson said the cause and manner of death would not be released yet under Justice Department policy, according to the AP account of the press conference.

Noem Clemency Decision Returns To The Centre Of The Case

Milk's name carries a second public significance because of the clemency decision made while Noem was governor. The South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles later recorded that Milk appeared before the full board for a parole hearing in June 2024 and that the board granted parole after a motion by board member Peter Lieberman and a second by board member John Brown. The same official minutes listed McKenna Wendel among the guests at that hearing.

Noem's broader approach to commutations had previously been described in official terms. In a South Dakota governor's office release issued on 24 December 2022, Noem said seven separate recipients had 'earned a second chance' and would be placed under precautions such as electronic monitoring and parole supervision. Milk was not one of the seven people named in that release.

South Dakota's Department of Corrections says people applying for clemency submit materials to the Board of Pardons and Paroles, which then handles the application process before the governor acts. The state's pardon application guidance explains that applicants are contacted about hearing dates or incomplete paperwork. In Milk's case, AP reported that South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in March that the decision to commute the sentence was strictly Noem's and that commutation documents were sealed.

The political question is narrower than the criminal case. Prosecutors must prove the new federal charges beyond a reasonable doubt, while policymakers will face questions about what the public should see when a violent-crime sentence is changed.

McKenna Wendel Remembered As Family Seeks Answers

McKenna's life is now central to a case shaped by court language and political scrutiny. Her published obituary said she was born on 30 January 2012, raised in Sioux Falls by her grandparents Ralph and Rose Wendel, and loved animals, powwows, volleyball, and basketball. The obituary described a teenager whose grandparents' home was filled with family, laughter, and love.

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That family detail gives the case its force. The official parole minutes list several Wendels as guests at Milk's 2024 hearing, including McKenna. Less than two years later, federal prosecutors allege that Milk was involved in conduct that led to her death, although he has not been convicted of those allegations.

FBI Special Agent Gene Kowel called the matter a 'horrific case' at the 18 June press briefing, according to ABC News. He said cases involving children or a child's death are among the most heartbreaking investigations his agency handles. Olson also said the alleged charges all occurred within the Northern District of Iowa, a detail that explains why the case is being prosecuted in federal court there despite Wendel's South Dakota roots.

The next phase will depend on the court record. Initial appearances, attorney filings, and any unsealed indictment will clarify the timeline and the evidence. Until then, the safest description is that Milk and Rogness have been federally charged, Wendel's death remains under legal scrutiny, and Noem's commutation decision is again under public review.